Queen Elizabeth and Her Troops Pay Tribute to 9/11 by Playing 'Star-Spangled Banner' at Changing of the Guard

Queen Elizabeth is paying tribute to the many people impacted by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Her guards at Windsor Castle played "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle on Saturday at around 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET) as America marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Queen also issued a statement to President Joe Biden on Saturday.

"As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty," she shared.

"My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honour those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild," Queen Elizabeth continued.

The tribute echoes the move by the Queen in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and over Philadelphia, when she asked for the U.S. national anthem to be played at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent attend a military ceremony in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle Guards on parade at Windsor Castle | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen is not currently in residence at the castle, as she is in Balmoral, Scotland, where she is expected to stay until early October.