Queen Elizabeth's 8 Grandchildren Unite for Poignant Service Honoring Late Monarch

All eight of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren were in attendance at a service honoring the late monarch on Wednesday.

Held at London's Westminster Hall, the service saw Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn all present to pay their respects to the Queen, who died Thursday at age 96.

In one photo, Eugenie, 32, could be seen wiping away tears as she stood with family members. She was joined by her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Zara's husband, Mike Tindall, were also present.

Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The service came after the coffin of the late Queen, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland last Thursday, traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday in a solemn procession.

The procession included her four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and several of her grandchildren, including Peter, 44, William, 40, and Harry, 37, with the latter two walking side-by-side.

Also taking part were Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon. Members of the Queen's staff also participated in the procession.

A service lasting about 20 minutes was held at Westminster Hall, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for five days, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flow through and pay their respects leading up to the state funeral on Monday.

While Queen Elizabeth rarely spoke publicly about private moments with her family, she did share several sweet moments with her grandchildren at public events, including official royal outings and royal weddings.

James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

In addition to being a grandmother to eight, Queen Elizabeth was also a great-grandmother to 12, with her first great-grandchild being Peter's daughter, Savannah Phillips, born in December 2010, and her most recent being Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in June 2021.

While speaking to children outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, William's wife Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, said that their 4-year-old son Prince Louis told her, "At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now," according to The Sunday Times' royals editor, Roya Nikkhah.

The Queen's death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021.