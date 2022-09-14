Queen Elizabeth's 8 Grandchildren Unite for Poignant Service Honoring Late Monarch

All eight of the Queen's grandchildren gathered to honor their matriarch in a moving service

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 14, 2022 01:33 PM

All eight of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren were in attendance at a service honoring the late monarch on Wednesday.

Held at London's Westminster Hall, the service saw Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn all present to pay their respects to the Queen, who died Thursday at age 96.

In one photo, Eugenie, 32, could be seen wiping away tears as she stood with family members. She was joined by her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Zara's husband, Mike Tindall, were also present.

Zara Tindall and <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The service came after the coffin of the late Queen, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland last Thursday, traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday in a solemn procession.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pay their respects inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Queen Elizabeth's procession. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The procession included her four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and several of her grandchildren, including Peter, 44, William, 40, and Harry, 37, with the latter two walking side-by-side.

Also taking part were Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon. Members of the Queen's staff also participated in the procession.

A service lasting about 20 minutes was held at Westminster Hall, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-beatrice/" data-inlink="true">Princess Beatrice</a>, left, Jack Brooksbank and <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a> look on as the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II sits on the catafalque in Westminster Hall
Princess Beatrice, Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie. Jacob King/AP/Shutterstock

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for five days, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flow through and pay their respects leading up to the state funeral on Monday.

While Queen Elizabeth rarely spoke publicly about private moments with her family, she did share several sweet moments with her grandchildren at public events, including official royal outings and royal weddings.

James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

In addition to being a grandmother to eight, Queen Elizabeth was also a great-grandmother to 12, with her first great-grandchild being Peter's daughter, Savannah Phillips, born in December 2010, and her most recent being Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in June 2021.

While speaking to children outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, William's wife Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, said that their 4-year-old son Prince Louis told her, "At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now," according to The Sunday Times' royals editor, Roya Nikkhah.

King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent pay their respects inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Queen Elizabeth's procession. David Ramos/Getty Images

The Queen's death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021.

Related Articles
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All of the Moving Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Through London on Wednesday Morning
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes at Windsor
How Prince Harry, Prince William and Royals Will Honor Queen with Procession Through London
The Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton)
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Brooch to London Service Honoring Late Monarch
Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, second left, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands While Leaving Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry and Prince William Walk Side-by-Side in Procession to Honor Grandmother Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II attends the National Service of Remembrance
Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Procession Through London Followed by Royal Family
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin During Procession Through London
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stands in Westminster Hall after participating in the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle Wears Earrings Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth at London Service
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession
Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
How to View Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L), Britain's Lady Louise Windsor (2L), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (3L), Peter Phillips (4L), Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (obscured), Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (C), Zara Phillips (2R) and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex greet members of the public gathered outside of Balmoral Castle in Ballater, on September 10, 2022, two days after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by Owen Humphreys / AFP) (Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen's Children and Grandchildren Make First Appearance Since Her Death to View Tributes at Balmoral
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Hearse at Buckingham Palace in London on September 13, 2022, where it will rest in the Palace's Bow Room overnight.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace as Royal Family Privately Gathers to Pay Respects