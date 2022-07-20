See Queen Elizabeth's 1976 Trip to Boston in Honor of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Upcoming Visit
Prince William and Kate Middleton are bringing the Earthshot Prize to Boston this December — 46 years after his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip paid a visit to Beantown.
Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99, and the Queen toured Boston on July 11, 1976, as part of the U.S.'s bicentenary celebrations. Their trip to America's East Coast also included stops in Philadelphia, Washington and New York City.
For the busy day in Boston, Queen Elizabeth wore a pink patterned dress with a matching hat and white accessories, including a pair of gloves. She chose a few pieces that are still commonly associated with her to this day, including carrying a handbag and sporting a three-strand pearl necklace.
Crowds packed Congress Street outside City Hall trying to catch a glimpse of the monarch and Boston Mayor Kevin White as they rode in an open-top car.
The Queen and Prince Philip also waved to those gathered outside the Old State House from the building's balcony.
The Queen's youngest child Prince Edward has also paid a visit to Boston, traveling there in September 2000 to receive the Bette Davis Special Achievement Award at Boston University.
More recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on-hand in London to welcome the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees for a special two-game series at London Stadium in June 2019. The couple, who relocated to Meghan's home state of California in 2020, posed with the baseball team in their locker room.
Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts helped Prince William and Kate announce that the city was hosting the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards, appearing in the reveal video from Fenway Park.
"In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the U.S.A., where we'll award the next five winners of the Prize," William, who created the global environment awards in October 2020, says in a video on Twitter.
"And we will be doing it right here in Boston," Bogaerts says from Fenway's outfield.
Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's famed 10-year goal of landing on the moon (known as Moonshot), the Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.
The choice of having the prizes awarded in Boston no doubt pays tribute to Kennedy's home state. The president was born outside Boston in Brookline, Massachusetts. Kennedy's maternal grandfather, John F. Fitzgerald, served as a U.S. Congressman and was elected to two terms as the city's mayor.
During their visit to Boston, Massachusetts, Prince William and Kate, both 40, will also spotlight and celebrate the "inspiring" city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future, they said in a statement.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were last in the U.S. in 2014 during their visit to New York. Their first visit to the U.S. together was shortly after their royal wedding in 2011, when they headed to Los Angeles.