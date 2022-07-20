The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are heading to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards, nearly half a century after his grandmother the Queen paid a visit to Beantown

See Queen Elizabeth's 1976 Trip to Boston in Honor of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Upcoming Visit

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to the crowd at the Old State House during a visit to Boston, July 11, 1976.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to the crowd at the Old State House during a visit to Boston, July 11, 1976.

Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99, and the Queen toured Boston on July 11, 1976, as part of the U.S.'s bicentenary celebrations. Their trip to America's East Coast also included stops in Philadelphia, Washington and New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the busy day in Boston, Queen Elizabeth wore a pink patterned dress with a matching hat and white accessories, including a pair of gloves. She chose a few pieces that are still commonly associated with her to this day, including carrying a handbag and sporting a three-strand pearl necklace.

Queen Elizabeth ll waves to well-wishers in Boston during a State Visit to America on July 01, 1976 in Boston, USA. Queen Elizabeth in Boston | Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Crowds packed Congress Street outside City Hall trying to catch a glimpse of the monarch and Boston Mayor Kevin White as they rode in an open-top car.

The Queen and Prince Philip also waved to those gathered outside the Old State House from the building's balcony.

Queen Elizabeth II and Boston mayor Kevin White (in second car) ride along Congress Street, waving to the crowd outside City Hall during her visit to Boston, July 11, 1976. Queen Elizabeth in Boston | Credit: Charles Dixon/The Boston Globe via Getty

The Queen's youngest child Prince Edward has also paid a visit to Boston, traveling there in September 2000 to receive the Bette Davis Special Achievement Award at Boston University.

More recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on-hand in London to welcome the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees for a special two-game series at London Stadium in June 2019. The couple, who relocated to Meghan's home state of California in 2020, posed with the baseball team in their locker room.

Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts helped Prince William and Kate announce that the city was hosting the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards, appearing in the reveal video from Fenway Park.

Queen Elizabeth II meets Boston mayor Kevin White, July 11, 1976. Queen Elizabeth in Boston | Credit: Ted Dully/The Boston Globe via Getty

"In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the U.S.A., where we'll award the next five winners of the Prize," William, who created the global environment awards in October 2020, says in a video on Twitter.

"And we will be doing it right here in Boston," Bogaerts says from Fenway's outfield.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a group photo with the Boston Red Sox before a game against the New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29, 2019 in London, England. The game is in support of the Invictus Games Foundation. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the Boston Red Sox | Credit: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's famed 10-year goal of landing on the moon (known as Moonshot), the Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

The choice of having the prizes awarded in Boston no doubt pays tribute to Kennedy's home state. The president was born outside Boston in Brookline, Massachusetts. Kennedy's maternal grandfather, John F. Fitzgerald, served as a U.S. Congressman and was elected to two terms as the city's mayor.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

During their visit to Boston, Massachusetts, Prince William and Kate, both 40, will also spotlight and celebrate the "inspiring" city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future, they said in a statement.