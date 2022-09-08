Queen Elizabeth 'Under Medical Supervision' as Doctors Are 'Concerned for Her Health,' Palace Says

The Queen's doctors have recommended that the 96-year-old monarch "remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday

By Simon Perry
and
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Published on September 8, 2022 07:49 AM
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Andrew Milligan/Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth's health is causing "concern" for her doctors, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement read. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The 96-year-old monarch's immediate family has been informed, a royal source says.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have traveled to Balmoral," Buckingham Palace said, adding that Prince William is also making his way to Balmoral from his home in Windsor.

The news follows an announcement Wednesday that the Queen would not preside over a scheduled Privy Council meeting so she could rest.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," the palace said in Wednesday's statement. "This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 6, 2022. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

On Tuesday, the Queen welcomed Conservative Party leader Liz Truss to her retreat in the Scottish Highlands and bid outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson a formal farewell.

In a statement on Thursday, Truss said: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Queen Elizabeth has been using a cane regularly since last October and has been experiencing ongoing mobility issues. The same month, she canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland under medical advice from her doctors and spent a night in the hospital.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland
Queen Elizabeth and Liz Truss on Sept. 6. Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock

The Queen also decided not to appear at the Remembrance Day ceremony in November due to a sprained back and opted not to celebrate a traditional Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, partially due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases around the holidays.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, Prince George of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on a balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in June. Hannah McKay/getty

In February, the palace announced that Queen Elizabeth had tested positive for COVID-19. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," the palace said.

The monarch made three appearances for her Platinum Jubilee weekend in June but did skip a few events.

Her last public outing was in July, when she stepped out with daughter Princess Anne to open the new 28-bed Thames Hospice building. There, the Queen animatedly chatted with patient Pat White, also speaking with staff and volunteers during a tour.

