See All the Members of the Royal Family Arriving for the Queen's Annual Christmas Lunch

Meghan, Kate, and many more headed to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday for a royal holiday tradition: a feast before the Queen heads to the country for Christmas

Stephanie Petit
December 19, 2018 09:12 AM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/">Prince William</a> took the drivers&#8217; seat as <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton</a> smiled at onlookers as they headed to <a href="https://people.com/royals/queen-christmas-lunch-buckingham-palace-meghan-markle-prince-harry-kate-middleton-prince-william/">Queen Elizabeth&#8217;s annual Christmas luncheon</a>.</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/">Prince George</a>, 5, and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/">Princess Charlotte</a>, 3, one again joined the festivties, with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, accompanying the family for the ride in the backseat.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
Prince William took the drivers’ seat as Kate Middleton smiled at onlookers as they headed to Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas luncheon.

Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, one again joined the festivties, with their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, accompanying the family for the ride in the backseat.  

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images
<p>Kate wore a bubblegum pink ensemble as she gave a wave.</p>
Kate wore a bubblegum pink ensemble as she gave a wave.

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/">Prince Harry</a> got behind the wheel for the drive to Buckingham Palace with <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/">Meghan Markle</a>, who is pregnant with the couple&#8217;s first child.</p>
Prince Harry got behind the wheel for the drive to Buckingham Palace with Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

SplashNews.com
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/">Prince Charles</a>, who celebrated his 70th birthday last month, got a ride to his mother&#8217;s annual luncheon.</p>
Prince Charles, who celebrated his 70th birthday last month, got a ride to his mother’s annual luncheon.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/">Prince Philip</a>&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-philip-95-retires-from-royal-duties-after-70-years-by-queen-elizabeths-side/">retired from public duty</a>&nbsp;last year but has continued to make appearances for family-based events such as&nbsp;Prince Harry&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/">Princess Eugenie</a>&#8216;s weddings.</p>
Prince Philip retired from public duty last year but has continued to make appearances for family-based events such as Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie‘s weddings.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-beatrice/">Princess Beatrice</a> sported a black and white coat for the occasion.</p>
Princess Beatrice sported a black and white coat for the occasion.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Prince Andrew drove separately from his older daughter as he headed to the palace.</p>
Prince Andrew drove separately from his older daughter as he headed to the palace.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sophie, Countess of Wessex, sported chic glasses as she took the wheel.</p>
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, sported chic glasses as she took the wheel.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Lady Louise Windsor took the passenger&#8217;s seat with her mother, Sophie.</p>
Lady Louise Windsor took the passenger’s seat with her mother, Sophie.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Mike and Zara Tindall, who welcomed their second daughter this summer, had plenty to celebrate this year.</p>
Mike and Zara Tindall, who welcomed their second daughter this summer, had plenty to celebrate this year.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Zara pulled her hair back into a low bun for the holiday tradition.</p>
Zara pulled her hair back into a low bun for the holiday tradition.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
<p>Autumn Phillips, the wife of Princess Anne&#8217;s son Peter, was all smiles as she headed to the gathering.</p>
Autumn Phillips, the wife of Princess Anne’s son Peter, was all smiles as she headed to the gathering.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
