Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join William and Kate for Christmas Lunch with the Queen

Members of the British royal family gathered for a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace ahead of Queen Elizabeth‘s visit to Sandringham for the holiday — and the whole brood was invited.

Meghan Markle, who first attended the event last year as Prince Harry‘s fiancée, joined her new husband for the event. The mom-to-be was photographed driving into the luncheon wearing a black top with a high neckline, while her husband sported a suit as he took the drivers’ seat.

Also heading to the party were Meghan’s in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton. William drove his family to the event, and Kate shared a smile and wave with onlookers in a bubblegum pink ensemble.

Prince George, 5– wearing a checked shirt by Amaia, the London-based children’s wear brand that was also behind his adorable page boy ensemble for Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding – and Princess Charlotte, 3, once again joined in on the festivities. In fact, their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo rode with the children in the backseat of the car.

However, it’s unclear if 8-month-old Prince Louis made his debut at the annual gathering.

They joined more than 50 royal family members for lunch at the palace, including the Queen’s husband of 71 years, Prince Philip. The 97-year-old royal retired from public duty last year but has continued to make appearances for family-based events such as Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie‘s weddings.

The family will get together again for Christmas. Despite previous reports that Prince William and Kate would likely be spending the holiday with the Middleton family in Bucklebury, the couple will be joining the rest of the royals, including Harry and Meghan, in Norfolk for Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham.

Claims have swirled about tension between brothers William and Harry and their wives, Kate and Meghan. A source tells PEOPLE that last year, the couples enjoyed a memorable first Christmas together, when Meghan made her debut walk to church with the royal family on Christmas Day.

“They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time,” the source says. “I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together.”