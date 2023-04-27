Queen Camilla's (Uncanny!) Wax Figure Joins King Charles Ahead of Coronation





Queen Camilla is being recognized in a unique way!

As Camilla, 75, prepares to be formally crowned Queen Consort alongside her husband, King Charles, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a new wax figure in her honor.

The lifelike sculpture of the queen was unveiled to the public on Wednesday and has been positioned next to the King's statue in the Throne Room, reports Hello! Magazine.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

The room is also home to the waxwork of other royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Kate Middleton, and Prince William.

The statue is dressed in a replica of the dark, royal blue gown she wore to the annual Diplomatic Reception in December and was recreated by Anna Valentine. The look has also been topped with a replica of the Belgian Sapphire Tiara she wore for the reception and a bright blue sash.

"While for many people this will be their first experience of a coronation, the coronation of King Charles III will be the eighth that Madame Tussauds London has celebrated," explained Tim Waters, general manager of Madame Tussauds London.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

"We're incredibly proud of our centuries-long link with the Palace, and what better way to mark the official start of this new chapter in the history of the British monarchy than with the creation of our brand new soon-to-be Queen Camilla to stand alongside her husband, the King," he added.

While the queen's coronation attire has yet to be revealed, the royal palace revealed in February that Queen Camilla would wear Queen Mary's Crown.

The crown, which is set with 2,200 diamonds, was worn by Queen Mary at the coronation of her husband, George V, in 1911.

This will be the first time in recent history that an existing crown — rather than a new commission — will be used in the coronation of a Queen Consort in the "interests of sustainability and efficiency," according to the palace. The crown was removed from the Tower of London in February to undergo modification work ahead of the May coronation.