Queen Camilla Wears Queen Victoria's Sapphire Brooch in Germany — Inside the Significance

The glittering pin has a romantic history, and was first worn by Queen Victoria on her wedding day

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 01:50 PM
camilla queen consort
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Camilla accessorized with something special on the final day of her state visit to Germany.

On Friday, the Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in Prince Albert's brooch, a sapphire and diamond pin beloved by Queen Victoria. According to the Royal Collection Trust, Albert gave Victoria the brooch on the eve of their wedding in 1840. Queen Victoria pinned it to her trend-setting white wedding gown and cherished it through life, passing it down as an heirloom of the crown for future generations, The Court Jeweller reported.

The striking piece has been worn by every Queen since, and wearing it in Germany was a poignant choice for Camilla. Prince Albert was born in Germany in 1819, and the Queen Consort followed in Queen Elizabeth's fashion footsteps by wearing it on a tour there. Queen Elizabeth wore the brooch for a visit to Berlin in 2015.

queen elizabeth
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The royal repeat marks the second time in recent months Queen Camilla has worn Queen Victoria's jewels. The Queen Consort wore Victoria's Hesse Diamond Jubilee brooch, an intricate sapphire pin, for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

King Charles and Queen Camilla had a busy day of engagements in Germany on Friday, the last day of the first overseas visit of the new reign. The royal couple began the morning with a train ride from Berlin to Hamburg, and went straight to the Kindertransport Memorial. The stop was made in honor of the 85th anniversary of the first Kindertransporte, a rescue mission to save 10,000 Jewish children by providing safe passage to the U.K. during the Nazi reign. There, Queen Consort laid a white rose.

Charles, 74, and Camilla then moved to the St. Nikolai Memorial, the remains of a church destroyed when the Allied Powers bombed Hamburg in World War II. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the raids, and the royal stop symbolized "reconciliation, understanding and today's firm German-British friendship," Buckingham Palace said. Side by side, King Charles and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier laid wreaths during a short ceremony of remembrance.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, King Charles III and First Mayor of Hamburg Dr. Peter Tschentscher place wreaths on the steps of St. Nikolai Memorial Church on March 31, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. The King and The Queen Consort's first state visit to Germany will take place in Berlin, Brandenburg and Hamburg from Sunday 29th March to Friday 31st March 2023. The King and Queen Consort's state visit to France, which was scheduled for March 26th - 29th, has been postponed due to ongoing mass strikes and protests.
Maja Hitij/Getty

From there, the King and Queen Consort were welcomed to City Hall, where they met with the mayor and signed the Golden Book, which Queen Elizabeth signed during a previous visit.

The couple then parted ways, as Charles moved to a green energy boat tourand Camilla went to a local elementary school.

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III
CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

There, she and Frau Elke Budenbender, first lady of Germany, sat in on a class and read excerpts from The Gruffalo, a bestselling children's book from Hamburg-born, U.K.-educated illustrator Axel Scheffler, who was also present and participated.

camilla queen consort
Filip Singer - Pool/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla reunited for the last engagement of the whirlwind last day, celebrating at the Schuppen 52 warehouse venue with over a thousand guests from youth groups, local organizations and more. The royals were treated to musical performances from groups including the The Silver Spoons, a Beatles cover band, and got to meet Lords of the Lost, the German entry for the Eurovision song contest this year.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles raised a pint at the rollicking reception, before he and his wife bid farewell for Hamburg Airport to fly home.

The trip to Germany is currently the couple's only scheduled trip abroad ahead of their May 6 coronation in London. The tour was planned to "celebrate the U.K.'s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," a palace spokesperson previously said.

Related Articles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles Announces New Royal Role Ahead of Germany Trip, Following in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Trip to France Postponed Amid Riots Across the Country
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Queen Camilla Sparkles in Greville Tiara and Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Necklace at State Banquet
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort arrive at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
King Charles and Queen Camilla Arrive in Germany for First Tour of the New Reign
29 March 2023, Berlin: King Charles III of Great Britain (front l) greets fans at the Brandenburg Gate alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Before his coronation in May 2023, the British king and his royal wife will visit Germany for three days.
King Charles Has Hilarious Reply for Fan Who Tried to Hand Him Burger King Crown
King Charles III addresses the Bundestag, the German federal parliament, Berlin, as part of the state visit to Germany
King Charles Receives Standing Ovation After Historic Speech at German Parliament
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (
Will Kate Middleton Break Tradition by Not Wearing a Tiara to the Coronation?
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive at Bolton Town House
How Protests in France Could Affect King Charles and Queen Camilla's First Overseas Visit of New Reign
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
Charles and Camilla Announce the Destination of Their First Royal Tour as King and Queen
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang on to Their Hats on Windy Commonwealth Day
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang On to Their Hats at Windy Commonwealth Day Service
Queen Consort Camilla arrives at Cheltenham Festival for Ladies' Day
Queen Camilla Is Off to the Races! Royal Wears Queen Elizabeth's Horse Brooch at Cheltenham Festival
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
How to See King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Jewels After the Crowning Ceremony
Queen Camilla, Queen Elizabeth II
How Queen Camilla Is Carrying Queen Elizabeth's Style Legacy — Literally! — with Her Own Twist
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse
King Charles Remembers Queen Elizabeth in His First Commonwealth Day Address as Monarch
Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Kate Middleton Wears Special Gift from King Charles for Her First Commonwealth Day as Princess of Wales
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Use New Portrait — First Seen Displayed in the Palace — for a Special Card