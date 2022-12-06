Queen Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara —for the Second Time in Two Weeks!

The Queen Consort joined King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton in hosting a reception at Buckingham Palace

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 04:34 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (13652447h) Camilla Queen Consort and King Charles III Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 06 Dec 2022
Queen Camilla. Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen Camilla might have a favorite tiara!

The Queen Consort, 75, glittered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara en route to a reception for the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night. Camilla was photographed riding in a car with her husband King Charles III wearing a black Anna Valentine gown that didn't distract from her statement headpiece. She paired the Belgian Sapphire Tiara with its coordinating necklace and bracelet — a set straight from Queen Elizabeth's jewelry box.

Queen Camilla and King Charles, 74, were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton at the palace reception, where they'll meet and mingle with reps of countries accredited to the Court of St. James. The white-tie evening has traditionally been a glittering highlight on the annual calendar, though the last reception for the Diplomatic Corps was held in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Queen
Queen Camilla; Queen Elizabeth. Chris Jackson/Getty; Toby Melville - WPA Pool /Getty

Queen Camilla's tiara moment is her second in two weeks, and a royal repeat of the jewels she chose. On Nov. 22, the Queen Consort shimmered in the same suite for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, her first tiara wear since King Charles acceded to the throne.

While Camilla opted to wear a different pair of sapphire drop earrings than those that typically go with the Belgian Sapphire tiara, the whole set together is known as the King George VI Victorian Suite. King George gave his daughter, the then-Princess Elizabeth, the tiara, necklace and earrings as a wedding gift in 1947. The jewels are believed to date back to the mid-1800s, with the bracelet added to the suite in the 1960s.

2M0JE2G King Charles III (left) during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 6, 2022.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. alamay

Queen Elizabeth wore the sapphire sparkler in Singapore in 1989 and for China's state visit to the U.K. in 2015.

The Queen Consort has historically had bolder taste in tiaras than Princess Kate, 40, who stylishly surprised with her choice of tiara on Tuesday night.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

2M0JE2G King Charles III (left) during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 6, 2022.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. alamay

While the Princess of Wales most recently wore the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara for the state banquet with the President of South Africa last month, she accessorized with the delicate Lotus Flower tiara for the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace.

Related Articles
2M0JE2G King Charles III (left) during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 6, 2022.
Kate Middleton Has Another Tiara Moment (in a Headpiece Not Seen in Years!) for Palace Reception
Queen
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (
Kate Middleton Wears Her First Tiara in Nearly 3 Years for Buckingham Palace Banquet — See the Pics!
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2L), and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) listen as Britain's King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
Sophie Countess of Wessex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sparkles in Aquamarine Tiara — That Can Also Be Worn as a Necklace!
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sports Princess of Wales Brooch (Worn by Princess Diana!) for the First Time
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa items, including a photograph of President Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II, displayed as part of the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace
King Charles Views Queen Elizabeth's Famous 21st Birthday Speech During South Africa State Visit
kat middleton
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Wears Jewelry That Once Belonged to Queen Elizabeth in Tribute at Monarch's Funeral
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Wedding: All the Details
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Best Hair Looks Through the Years
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla Opts for Companions Over 'Ladies-in-Waiting' — How the Position Breaks Precedent
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at eachother as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Turns 75! See Her Life in Photos