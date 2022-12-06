Queen Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara —for the Second Time in Two Weeks!

Queen Camilla might have a favorite tiara!

The Queen Consort, 75, glittered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara en route to a reception for the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night. Camilla was photographed riding in a car with her husband King Charles III wearing a black Anna Valentine gown that didn't distract from her statement headpiece. She paired the Belgian Sapphire Tiara with its coordinating necklace and bracelet — a set straight from Queen Elizabeth's jewelry box.

Queen Camilla and King Charles, 74, were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton at the palace reception, where they'll meet and mingle with reps of countries accredited to the Court of St. James. The white-tie evening has traditionally been a glittering highlight on the annual calendar, though the last reception for the Diplomatic Corps was held in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Queen Camilla's tiara moment is her second in two weeks, and a royal repeat of the jewels she chose. On Nov. 22, the Queen Consort shimmered in the same suite for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, her first tiara wear since King Charles acceded to the throne.

While Camilla opted to wear a different pair of sapphire drop earrings than those that typically go with the Belgian Sapphire tiara, the whole set together is known as the King George VI Victorian Suite. King George gave his daughter, the then-Princess Elizabeth, the tiara, necklace and earrings as a wedding gift in 1947. The jewels are believed to date back to the mid-1800s, with the bracelet added to the suite in the 1960s.

Queen Elizabeth wore the sapphire sparkler in Singapore in 1989 and for China's state visit to the U.K. in 2015.

The Queen Consort has historically had bolder taste in tiaras than Princess Kate, 40, who stylishly surprised with her choice of tiara on Tuesday night.

While the Princess of Wales most recently wore the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara for the state banquet with the President of South Africa last month, she accessorized with the delicate Lotus Flower tiara for the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace.