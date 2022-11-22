Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign

The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 03:53 PM
Queen
Queen Camilla; Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty; Toby Melville - WPA Pool /Getty

Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role.

The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne.

Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who wore the sparkler to Singapore in 1989 and for China's state visit to the U.K. in 2015.

Continuing to wear royal blue as she did earlier in the day, Queen Camilla looked regal in a lace evening gown by Bruce Oldfield and royal regalia — the blue Order of the Garter sash plus Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash. She further accessorized with the Belgian Sapphire Tiara's coordinating necklace and bracelet.

While Camilla opted not to wear the designated earrings, the whole set together is known as the King George VI Victorian Suite. King George gave his daughter, then-Princess Elizabeth, the tiara, necklace and earrings as a wedding gift in 1947. The jewels are believed to date back to the mid-1800s, with the bracelet added to the suite in the 1960s.

Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Queen Camilla. Chris Jackson/Getty

The Queen Consort has historically had a bolder taste in tiaras than Kate Middleton, who sported her go-to Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara for the state banquet. While the Princess of Wales has worn the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot and Lotus Flower for previous state occasions, Camilla has chosen the larger Delhi Durbar and Greville Tiara for diplomatic dinners.

The tiara wear is a first for the British royals in nearly three years. Due to pandemic-related delays, the South African state visit is the first hosted by the British royal family since then-U.S. President Donald Trump came to the U.K. in 2019.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty, Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Intrigue continues to shroud what crown Camilla might wear for her husband's coronation this spring. Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that the Queen Consort will be crowned beside King Charles on May 6, 2023.

The obvious choice — the crown made for the coronation of the last Queen Consort, Charles' grandmother Queen Elizabeth (later known as the Queen Mother to avoid confusion with her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II) in 1937 — contains the controversial Koh-i-Nûr diamond as its centerpiece. The 105.6-carat gem was initially acquired by the then-East India Company and brought to Britain, where it ended up as part of Queen Victoria's collection. Demands have grown in India for the magnificent diamond to be returned, and the Koh-i-Nûr is also subject to ownership claims in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Since the gem is completely detachable (as is the velvet cap usually worn for the coronation service), King Charles and Queen Camilla might choose to remove the controversial gem completely. It's also possible that they will opt for a different crown completely.

Elizabeth Queen mother, Camilla Queen consort
The Queen Mother and Queen Consort Camilla. Daily Herald Archive/National Science & Media Museum/SSPL via Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

A royal source confirmed that President Ramaphosa's three-day stay was on the calendar before Queen Elizabeth died "peacefully" on Sept. 8.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, welcomed the South African leader at London's Corinthia Hotel earlier on Tuesday. They then traveled to Horse Guards Parade, where the full pageantry of the British state was on display as King Charles III and Queen Camilla made the official welcome.

King Charles III and Camilla The Queen Consort greet the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa
Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royals then took place in a royal carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace, where a private lunch was held and President Ramaphosa viewed an exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection related to South Africa.

In the afternoon, President Ramaphosa visited Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior and take a tour, including viewing the memorial stone for Nelson Mandela, who served as South Africa's president between 1994 and 1999.

The President Of The Republic Of South Africa Visits The United Kingdom
Carl Court - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ramaphosa also visited the Palace of Westminster, where he delivered an address in the Royal Gallery to members of the houses of Parliament and other guests.

Courtiers gave a glimpse into the preparations for the state banquet on social media Monday. The Royal Family Twitter posted footage of the culinary team hard at work, showing a chef recreating South Africa's national flower, the Protea, into sweet confections to be served at the end of the evening.

The menu for the diplomatic dinner has also been circulated, and guests are in for a treat. The palace will serve grilled brill with wild mushrooms and truffles with sorrel sauce, followed by ballotine of Windsor pheasant filled with artichokes, quince compote and port sauce. Vegetable sides include an assortment of Chantenay Carrots, kale with roasted butternut squash and braised fondant potatoes, plus salad.

For dessert, an iced vanilla parfait with caramelized apples will be served alongside coffee, petit fours and the edible sugar Protea flowers. A selection of French wines will also flow throughout the evening.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In a sustainable nod to the season, the Royal Family Twitter gave a peek into the prep for the floral arrangements that grace tables in the ballroom. The foliage comes from the gardens of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, plus crab apples from Kent.

As seen in a quick clip, the King and Queen even popped into the ballroom before the banquet to check out the splendor for themselves.

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Kate Middleton Wears Her First Tiara in Nearly 3 Years for Buckingham Palace Banquet — See the Pics!
(L-R) President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) at the Corinthia Hotel
Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcome South African President for First State Visit of New Reign
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa items, including a photograph of President Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II, displayed as part of the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace
King Charles Views Queen Elizabeth's Famous 21st Birthday Speech During South Africa State Visit
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sports Princess of Wales Brooch (Worn by Princess Diana!) for the First Time
Camilla, Queen Consort hosts a reception for the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022 winners at Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Pays Tribute to Her Late Mother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth: 'So Greatly Missed'
kat middleton
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
Camilla, Queen Consort undertakes her first audience at Buckingham Palace, with Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho on November 3, 2022 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Displays Sweet Photo with King Charles During Her First Audience at Buckingham Palace
Elizabeth Queen mother, Camilla Queen consort
Will Queen Camilla Wear the Queen Mother's Controversial Crown at King Charles' Coronation?
In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex host Team GB Tokyo Olympic medalists at Buckingham Palace on November 2, 2022 in London , England.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Lead Royals in Hosting Olympians at Buckingham Palace Reception
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub
Why Are Members of the British Royal Family All Wearing Poppy Pins This Month?
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at The State Opening of Parliament on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort depart Crathie Kirk after Sunday service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Church Service in Scotland Following Queen's Funeral
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: (THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, 14TH OCTOBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the footage when published. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022.) In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Palace Shares New Photo of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate on Night Before Queen's Funeral