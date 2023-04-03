Queen Camilla's Most Glittering Tiara Moments — See Her Go-To Sparkler!

01 of 10 March 2023 Samir Hussein/WireImage Queen Camilla shimmered in the Greville Tiara at a state banquet in Germany during the first overseas visit of the new reign. The Queen Consort, 75, completed the look with Queen Elizabeth's diamond fringe necklace, the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II and a pair of dangling diamond earrings.

02 of 10 December 2022 Queen Camilla. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Camilla sparkled in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a reception for the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace before Christmas. She paired the headpiece with its coordinating necklace and bracelet — a set straight from Queen Elizabeth's jewelry box.

03 of 10 November 2022 Queen Camilla; Queen Elizabeth. Chris Jackson/Getty; Toby Melville - WPA Pool /Getty So nice, she wore it twice! The Belgian Sapphire Tiara was the first tiara Camilla wore as Queen Consort following the accession of her husband King Charles III. Camilla sported the striking piece, which previously belonged to her mother-in-law, for the first state visit of the new reign, welcoming President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to the U.K. Camilla again wore the sapphire sparkler's coordinating necklace for the first spin — without the center pendant gem.

04 of 10 October 2019 Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images Camilla had not been photographed in a tiara for three years before the back-to-back sapphire tiara wear, as the royals scaled back their schedules when the coronavirus pandemic began. In 2019, the then-Duchess of Cornwall attended the State Opening of Parliament in the Greville Tiara. The twinkling headpiece otherwise known as the Boucheron Honeycomb Tiara was previously worn by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother — and seems to be Camilla's go-to. The honeycomb headpiece came from the estate of society hostess Dame Margaret Greville and was inherited by Queen Elizabeth in 2002.

05 of 10 December 2017 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty In a favorite combination, Camilla paired the Greville Tiara with a four-strand pearl choker for the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace. The annual event is traditionally the palace's largest each year, welcoming over 1,000 guests including ambassadors, high commissioners and government officials.

06 of 10 November 2015 Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Charles and Camilla shared a look of love at a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting banquet in Malta. The Duchess of Cornwall glittered in her go-to Greville Tiara with a five-strand pearl choker set with a stunning pink topaz and diamond clasp.

07 of 10 June 2015 Duchess Camilla glimmered at a Royal Academy Annual Dinner in the floral Cubitt Tiara, which The Court Jeweller reports is a Shand family heirloom. She wore the delicate accessory for her wedding to her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973.

08 of 10 April 2013 Robin Utrecht - Pool/Getty Charles and Camilla stylishly arrived at a diplomatic dinner in the Netherlands in black tie. The Duchess of Cornwall completed the look with the cherished Greville Tiara.

09 of 10 November 2013 Chris Jackson/Getty Camilla was regal in the Greville Tiara at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where then-Prince Charles represented Queen Elizabeth and opened the event.