Queen Camilla's Most Glittering Tiara Moments — See Her Go-To Sparkler!

The Queen Consort's top tiara moments show a definite penchant for statement sparklers — and one favorite headpiece

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023 09:14 AM
01 of 10

March 2023

King Charles III And The Queen Consort
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Queen Camilla shimmered in the Greville Tiara at a state banquet in Germany during the first overseas visit of the new reign. The Queen Consort, 75, completed the look with Queen Elizabeth's diamond fringe necklace, the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II and a pair of dangling diamond earrings.

02 of 10

December 2022

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (13652447h) Camilla Queen Consort and King Charles III Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 06 Dec 2022
Queen Camilla. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Camilla sparkled in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a reception for the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace before Christmas. She paired the headpiece with its coordinating necklace and bracelet — a set straight from Queen Elizabeth's jewelry box.

03 of 10

November 2022

Queen
Queen Camilla; Queen Elizabeth. Chris Jackson/Getty; Toby Melville - WPA Pool /Getty

So nice, she wore it twice! The Belgian Sapphire Tiara was the first tiara Camilla wore as Queen Consort following the accession of her husband King Charles III.

Camilla sported the striking piece, which previously belonged to her mother-in-law, for the first state visit of the new reign, welcoming President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to the U.K. Camilla again wore the sapphire sparkler's coordinating necklace for the first spin — without the center pendant gem.

04 of 10

October 2019

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla had not been photographed in a tiara for three years before the back-to-back sapphire tiara wear, as the royals scaled back their schedules when the coronavirus pandemic began.

In 2019, the then-Duchess of Cornwall attended the State Opening of Parliament in the Greville Tiara. The twinkling headpiece otherwise known as the Boucheron Honeycomb Tiara was previously worn by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother — and seems to be Camilla's go-to.

The honeycomb headpiece came from the estate of society hostess Dame Margaret Greville and was inherited by Queen Elizabeth in 2002.

05 of 10

December 2017

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attends the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on December 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In a favorite combination, Camilla paired the Greville Tiara with a four-strand pearl choker for the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace. The annual event is traditionally the palace's largest each year, welcoming over 1,000 guests including ambassadors, high commissioners and government officials.

06 of 10

November 2015

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales accompanied by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the CHOGM Banquet in Malta on November 27, 2015 near Attard, Malta. Queen Elizabeth II, The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrived in Malta are on their final day of a visit to the island that has been hosting the Commonwealth Heads of State Summit.
Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty

Charles and Camilla shared a look of love at a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting banquet in Malta.

The Duchess of Cornwall glittered in her go-to Greville Tiara with a five-strand pearl choker set with a stunning pink topaz and diamond clasp.

07 of 10

June 2015

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall attends the Royal Academy Annual Dinner to celebrate the Summer Exhibition, opening to the public on 8 June, at Royal Academy of Arts on June 2, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Duchess Camilla glimmered at a Royal Academy Annual Dinner in the floral Cubitt Tiara, which The Court Jeweller reports is a Shand family heirloom. She wore the delicate accessory for her wedding to her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973.

08 of 10

April 2013

Queen Beatrix Of The Netherlands Hosts A Dinner Ahead Of Her Abdication
Robin Utrecht - Pool/Getty

Charles and Camilla stylishly arrived at a diplomatic dinner in the Netherlands in black tie. The Duchess of Cornwall completed the look with the cherished Greville Tiara.

09 of 10

November 2013

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attends the CHOGM Dinner at the Cinnamon Lakeside Hotel during the Commonwealth Heads of Government 2013 Opening Ceremony at the Lotus Theatre on November 15, 2013 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The Royal couple are visiting Sri Lanka in order to attend the 2013 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.Prince Charles, representing the Queen will open the meeting. Camilla arrived wearing the Boucheron tiara that once belonged to the Queen Mother and the Queen's Family Order, her highest personal order of merit, pinned to her shoulder.
Chris Jackson/Getty

Camilla was regal in the Greville Tiara at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where then-Prince Charles represented Queen Elizabeth and opened the event.

10 of 10

October 2005

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall wears a Royal heirloom diamond tiara, necklace and earrings, at a banquet in Buckingham Palace on October 25, 2005 in London
Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Six months after she married Prince Charles, Camilla had her first major tiara moment at a banquet at Buckingham Palace.

There, she sparkled in the swirling Delhi Durbar tiara, borrowed from Queen Elizabeth — only the third time the piece had been seen in public.

Related Articles
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Queen Camilla Sparkles in Greville Tiara and Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Necklace at State Banquet
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (13652447h) Camilla Queen Consort and King Charles III Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 06 Dec 2022
Queen Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara —for the Second Time in Two Weeks!
Kate Middleton, Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, Princess Diana, Masenate Mohato Seeiso
The Best Royal Wedding Dresses of All Time
2M0JE2G King Charles III (left) during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 6, 2022.
Kate Middleton Has Another Tiara Moment (in a Headpiece Not Seen in Years!) for Palace Reception
Queen
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (
Kate Middleton Wears Her First Tiara in Nearly 3 Years for Buckingham Palace Banquet — See the Pics!
Kate Middleton
Regally Recycled: See Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and More Try on Queen Elizabeth II's Jewels
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at St Giles Cathedral on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III joins the procession accompanying Her Majesty The Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral. The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family also attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen where it lies in rest for 24 hours before being transferred by air to London. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commissioning Ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base on December 7, 2017 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla ​​Wears Brooch Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth During Cathedral Service
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at eachother as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Turns 75! See Her Life in Photos
camilla queen consort
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Victoria's Sapphire Brooch in Germany — Inside the Significance
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles Announces New Royal Role Ahead of Germany Trip, Following in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
29 March 2023, Berlin: King Charles III of Great Britain (front l) greets fans at the Brandenburg Gate alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Before his coronation in May 2023, the British king and his royal wife will visit Germany for three days.
King Charles Has Hilarious Reply for Fan Who Tried to Hand Him Burger King Crown
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang on to Their Hats on Windy Commonwealth Day
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang On to Their Hats at Windy Commonwealth Day Service
Queen Camilla, Queen Elizabeth II
How Queen Camilla Is Carrying Queen Elizabeth's Style Legacy — Literally! — with Her Own Twist