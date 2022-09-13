Queen Camilla Tells Well-Wishers 'We're Doing Our Best' After Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted well-wishers in Ireland on Tuesday as they continue their U.K. tour following the Queen's death

Published on September 13, 2022 02:44 PM
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Photo: Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty

As King Charles III and Queen Camilla continue their U.K. tour following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Consort told well-wishers that the royal family is doing their "best."

On Tuesday, the couple greeted people gathered outside of Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Ireland.

Queen Camilla, 75, stopped to chat with a well-wisher named Barbara who was holding a photo of herself with King Charles from when she received the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) at Buckingham Palace five years ago, according to an Instagram video and stories shared by user All.Thats.Pretty.

Barbara told Queen Camilla, "You're doing an amazing job," and she replied, "We are doing our best."

Barbara also showed the photo to King Charles, 73, explaining, "It's you and me" after he asked if it was her. She also shared her condolences with the monarch.

Camilla, Queen Consort departs St Anne's Cathedral
Carrie Davenport/Getty

During their visit to Belfast, the couple viewed the flowers, notes and other tributes left in honor of the late Queen. At one point, King Charles smiled and pointed at a corgi named Connie before giving her a royal pet on the head.

In Northern Ireland, King Charles shared a message for the people of Northern Ireland.

"In the years since she began her long life of public service, my mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes," Charles said. "Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our Family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard."

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet wellwishers
NIALL CARSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

"My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts," he continued. "At the very beginning of her life of service, The Queen made a pledge to dedicate herself to her country and her people and to maintain the principles of constitutional government. This promise she kept with steadfast faith. Now, with that shining example before me, and with God's help, I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland."

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit all four countries that make up the U.K. in the days leading up to Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19. They attended engagements in Scotland on Monday, including the Queen's four children following her coffin in a procession through Edinburgh and later standing vigil inside St. Giles' Cathedral.

On Friday, the royal couple will visit Wales. The country is of particular significance to Charles, who spent most of his life as the Prince of Wales.

Later on Tuesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla will return to London to receive Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Buckingham Palace, which will be flown from Scotland accompanied by Princess Anne. The Queen's coffin will process through London on Wednesday to Westminster Abbey, where it will lie in state as visitors pay their respects until the funeral.

