Queen Camilla Thanked for Continued Support of Homelessness Charity — amid 'Big Promotion at Work'

The Queen Consort also revealed at a secondhand shop that she's picked up some "nice pieces" of furniture from charity stores before

Published on December 13, 2022
Camilla, Queen Consort during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood
Photo: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla is continuing to support longstanding charities despite her new royal role.

On Tuesday morning, the Queen Consort, 75, visited The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in south London, touring the homelessness charity to learn more about its current initiatives and ideas for women's-only housing. Emmaus supports people who were previously homeless with lodging, jobs and other resources to help them get back on their feet again.

According to The Independent, Camilla has served as patron for the organization since 2006, and she addressed her longstanding relationship with the charity in an informal speech during her stop. Emmaus supports about 850 people, known as companions, across 30 communities through the U.K., and the Queen Consort spoke about how she hopes to visit each hub.

"I think it's my 13th or 14th visit to Emmaus communities. I keep trying to do them all, but they're so popular, they're opening all over the country. I don't think I'm ever going to catch up," she said in brief remarks shared to Twitter by Daily Mail correspondent Rebecca English.

Camilla, Queen Consort is given a tour by the Head of Business Rachael Burton during a visit to The Emmaus Community
Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"I keep trying. Every time I come visit one, I always come away with the same impression. You get this wonderful feeling of community, and people looking after one another, and that's what the Emmaus communities are all about," Camilla added.

In another address before the press, James Hayes, the head of Emmaus SLC (which the Bobby Vincent House is part of), said Queen Camilla's continued effort to shine a light on the issue of homelessness was greatly appreciated given her elevated royal rank.

Camilla, Queen Consort during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood
Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Clearly, it hasn't gone unnoticed to any of us, Ma'am, that you've recently had a big promotion at work," Hayes joked in another clip shared to Twitter by English, where Camilla stood beside him. "So we're extremely proud, grateful and pleased that you've chosen to join us and join our community so quickly, to remind yourself of the work that we do... so I'd like to thank you very much for the support that you give us, and the support that you give the companions that live within our community."

During the stop, Queen Camilla chatted with companions, toured the community home and kitchen, where companions were making lunch, and visited the secondhand shop on site. In the store, the royal revealed that she's purchased secondhand furniture from charity shops before.

"I know, with all these shops, they never give me enough time to look around, all the furniture is so useful. I've picked up some nice pieces," she said, per The Independent.

Camilla, Queen Consort during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House
Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Elsewhere at Emmaus, the Queen Consort said she'd be interested in opening the all-women's community home if a space is secured as administrators hope. Women's interests and causes have been a key priority of Camilla's public work since she married King Charles III in 2005, and she wrapped her visit by sharing a cup of tea and mince pie with companions.

