5 Unexpected Style Secrets About Queen Camilla Ahead of Coronation Day

Camilla's style has transformed over the last decade, but what's her secret?

By Monique Jessen
Published on May 2, 2023 04:05 PM
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a State Banquet at Schloss Bellevue, hosted by the President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender on March 29, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. The King and The Queen Consort's first state visit to Germany will take place in Berlin, Brandenburg and Hamburg from Wednesday 29th March to Friday 31st March 2023. The King and Queen Consort's state visit to France, which was scheduled March 26th - 29th, has been postponed amid mass strikes and protests.
Queen Camilla in Germany, 2023. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

While she loves a Barbour jacket as much as the next royal, Queen Camilla has undergone quite a style transformation over the last decade. In a role that has seen her public image scrutinized more than most, she appears to have found an inner confidence — so what are her style secrets?

Stay True to Yourself

Despite having a vault of royal jewelry at her disposal, Queen Camilla has never had her ears pierced — and says she never will.

In an interview with British Vogue last year she said, "The grandchildren will try to persuade me, but nothing's going to pierce my ears."

Whether that means she won't be able to wear the historic coronation earrings (which originate from 1858) as worn by the late Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation remains to be seen.

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 15: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Queen Consort attends QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 15, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Camilla at Royal Ascot. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Color is Key

While Camilla is not averse to bright colors, there is one particular shade of purple that is unlikely to be worn by the royal anytime soon.

Chatting with Vogue, she expressed a disdain for mauve, describing it as "menopausal mauve" when the team suggested a shot next to her flowering wisteria at Clarence House.

The most popular color in Camilla's closet? Most certainly blue, worn most recently in an official set of photos to mark the coronation.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER 00:01 TUESDAY MAY 9, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. After that date, no further licensing can be made. Any questions relating to the use of the photographs should be first referred to Buckingham Palace before publication. The portrait should be used only in the context of Their Majesties' Coronation. The photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. In this handout photo dated March 2023 issued by Buckingham Palace of Camilla, Queen Consort taken by Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. Three new portraits of King Charles III and the Queen Consort taken last month by photographer Hugo Burnand have been released. She is pictured is wearing a blue wool crepe coat dress designed by Fiona Clare, the late Queen's pearl drop earrings set with a sapphire and ruby, and a pearl necklace from her private collection. She is seated in one of a pair of giltwood and silk upholstered bergeres, dating to c1812, beneath the State Portrait of King George V, painted by Luke Fildes shortly after his coronation.
Official portrait of Queen Camilla, 2023. Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Getty

Sharing is Caring

Queen Camilla has been known to raid King Charles' closet on more than one occasion. One of her favorite "loans" is an ornate wool and cashmere jacket or "daqlah" featuring intricate Saudi inscriptions embroidered in delicate silver thread. Gifted to the King during an official visit to Saudi Arabia in 1998, Camilla has worn the jacket several times, most recently to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wearing a coat designed by Versace, attends the Sunset Ceremony to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force at RAF Cranwell, Sleaford on April 10, 2008 in Lincolnshire, England.
Duchess of Cornwall attends Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Honey Highlights

The Queen has seen some subtle hair changes over the years. Jo Hansford, who has been coloring Camilla's hair for over 35 years, says the secret to the royal's soft blonde look is to keep adjusting the color to suit her skin tone, which changes as we age.

"I think her color now looks amazing!" Hansford told BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour recently, adding that generally lighter hair has an anti-aging effect.

Adding honey tones to Camilla's hair recently, the colorist said: "It does look good now because it's softer and warmer."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits Sandringham Flower Show 2018 at Sandringham House on July 25, 2018 in King's Lynn, England.
Queen Camilla at the Sandringham Flower Show in 2018. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Stay Comfortable

Queen Camilla's two favorite shoe brands? Chanel and Sole Bliss. Only recently, it's the latter that the Queen has been relying on for most of her public engagements. That's likely down to their unique memory foam incorporated into the structure of every style. Camilla is such a fan she owns 12 pairs, including their platform trainers. And she's in good company — Julia Roberts is a recent convert.

