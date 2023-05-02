5 Unexpected Style Secrets About Queen Camilla Ahead of Coronation Day

While she loves a Barbour jacket as much as the next royal, Queen Camilla has undergone quite a style transformation over the last decade. In a role that has seen her public image scrutinized more than most, she appears to have found an inner confidence — so what are her style secrets?

Stay True to Yourself

Despite having a vault of royal jewelry at her disposal, Queen Camilla has never had her ears pierced — and says she never will.

In an interview with British Vogue last year she said, "The grandchildren will try to persuade me, but nothing's going to pierce my ears."

Whether that means she won't be able to wear the historic coronation earrings (which originate from 1858) as worn by the late Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation remains to be seen.

Camilla at Royal Ascot. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Color is Key

While Camilla is not averse to bright colors, there is one particular shade of purple that is unlikely to be worn by the royal anytime soon.

Chatting with Vogue, she expressed a disdain for mauve, describing it as "menopausal mauve" when the team suggested a shot next to her flowering wisteria at Clarence House.

The most popular color in Camilla's closet? Most certainly blue, worn most recently in an official set of photos to mark the coronation.

Official portrait of Queen Camilla, 2023. Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Getty

Sharing is Caring

Queen Camilla has been known to raid King Charles' closet on more than one occasion. One of her favorite "loans" is an ornate wool and cashmere jacket or "daqlah" featuring intricate Saudi inscriptions embroidered in delicate silver thread. Gifted to the King during an official visit to Saudi Arabia in 1998, Camilla has worn the jacket several times, most recently to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

Duchess of Cornwall attends Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Honey Highlights

The Queen has seen some subtle hair changes over the years. Jo Hansford, who has been coloring Camilla's hair for over 35 years, says the secret to the royal's soft blonde look is to keep adjusting the color to suit her skin tone, which changes as we age.

"I think her color now looks amazing!" Hansford told BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour recently, adding that generally lighter hair has an anti-aging effect.

Adding honey tones to Camilla's hair recently, the colorist said: "It does look good now because it's softer and warmer."

Queen Camilla at the Sandringham Flower Show in 2018. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Stay Comfortable

Queen Camilla's two favorite shoe brands? Chanel and Sole Bliss. Only recently, it's the latter that the Queen has been relying on for most of her public engagements. That's likely down to their unique memory foam incorporated into the structure of every style. Camilla is such a fan she owns 12 pairs, including their platform trainers. And she's in good company — Julia Roberts is a recent convert.