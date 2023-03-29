Queen Camilla Sparkles in Greville Tiara and Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Necklace at State Banquet

King Charles and Queen Camilla are guests of honor at a state banquet at Schloss Bellevue in Berlin, Germany

Published on March 29, 2023 03:22 PM
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Camilla reached for two special pieces from the royal vault for a glittering state banquet in Germany.

The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Greville Tiara and Queen Elizabeth's diamond fringe necklace on Wednesday evening, local time, at the diplomatic dinner in Berlin. The event was held on the first night of her three-day trip to the country with King Charles, the first overseas visit of the new reign.

The King, 74, and Queen Consort arrived at Schloss Bellevue in their evening finery. Charles looked sharp in white tie, while Camilla sparkled in a long sleeve black gown with silver embroidery by Bruce Oldfield, Tatler reports.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal couple was greeted on the steps of the palace by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Frau Elke Budenbender as the Federal Armed forces band played on. Inside, Charles and Camilla were celebrated as the guests of honor, and greeted guests including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse. Later, King Charles and Steinmeier are expected to say a few words after the banquet begins.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla had a change in plans, as their first foreign tour was supposed to start in France on Sunday. While nationwide protests forced French President Emmanuel Macron to reschedule the royal visit to Paris and Bordeaux for a later date, the British royals were able to travel to Germany as planned.

Elsewhere during the next two days, the King and Queen Consort are set to visit the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament, where King Charles will address the house.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Queen Camilla and Frau Büdenbender will also stop at the Komische Opera in Berlin to learn more about the company's outreach projects and community engagement. While in Brandenburg, King Charles will meet soldiers from the Corps of Royal Engineers and see a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles.

Germany is currently the couple's only scheduled trip abroad ahead of their May 6 coronation in London.

The tour was planned to "celebrate the U.K.'s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said earlier this month.

