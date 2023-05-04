Royal Warrant Issued to Confirm 'Queen Camilla' Title Rather Than 'Camilla, Queen Consort': Reports

"Camilla, the Queen Consort" will soon officially be known in all royal documentation as "Queen Camilla" as her coronation alongside King Charles approaches

Published on May 4, 2023 03:16 PM
Camilla, Queen Consort meets members of staff during a visit to a maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London to meet key domestic abuse frontline staff on October 13, 2022 in London, England
Queen Camilla. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

As of this Saturday, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will now be officially recognized as Queen Camilla.

According to multiple outlets, including Royal Central and the Evening Standard, King Charles has issued a Royal Warrant to replace "Queen Consort" in his wife's title beginning on the day of his coronation in London this weekend.

The Royal Warrant reportedly states that the title change for Camilla, 75, should be reflected "in every prayer for the Royal Family contained in any form of service authorized for use in the Church of England," of which Charles, 74, is Supreme Governor.

Camilla's new title will officially be in effect from the moment she is crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, the Warrant states, per the outlets.

Reps for Lambeth Palace, who reportedly published a notice of the Warrant, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Together at Christmas Carol service
Queen Camilla and King Charles. Getty

While Camilla's new title won't be official until she is crowned alongside her husband, royal documentation has already begun the transition.

On the coronation's official invitation, Buckingham Palace referenced the King's wife as Queen Camilla — not Queen Consort — for the first time since Charles' accession in September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The shift signaled the appellation that Camilla would likely be styled by following the historic service this Saturday.

According to the BBC, it was thought that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort for the start of the reign to distinguish her from Queen Elizabeth, with the coronation creating the appropriate moment to instate the Queen title — which now appears to be the case.

Last year, Queen Elizabeth shared her wish that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort when Charles became King. The history-making monarch made her feelings known in a message timed to the eve of her Accession Day in February 2022.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," she wrote.

When Camilla married then-Prince Charles in 2005, it was announced that she would be known as Princess Consort when her husband became monarch.

However, Queen Elizabeth's blessing was a significant indication that Camilla would be crowned alongside her husband.

Queen Mary's Crown
Queen Mary's Crown. Alamy Stock Photo

At Saturday's coronation, Camilla will wear the spectacular Queen Mary's Crown (with some slight alterations, including resetting the headpiece with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds that were part of Queen Elizabeth's jewelry collection). The headpiece, set with 2,200 diamonds, was worn by Queen Mary when she took part in the 1911 coronation alongside her husband, King George V.

It will mark the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a Queen Consort instead of a new commission being made, the palace said, "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency." The last time a Queen Consort's crown was reused was in the 18th century, when Queen Caroline, consort of George II, wore Mary of Modena's crown.

