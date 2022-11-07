Queen Camilla Receives Cypher for Her New Royal Rank — See the Regal Insignia

Queen Camilla has a new royal emblem.

Camilla, 75, has unveiled a special cypher designed in her honor since becoming Queen Consort to King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that the insignia is the senior royal's personal property, selected by Camilla from a series of designs.

The cypher is comprised of Camilla's monogram below a representation of the crown. The monogram, "CR" incorporates Queen Camilla's initial, "C," and "R" for Regina — Latin for "Queen." Charles's cypher similarly features the initial of his first name and "R" for Rex (meaning "King), along with the Roman numeral for "three" or "third."

Buckingham palace

The new insignia will be used by the Queen Consort on personal letterheads, cards and gifts, as well as on the cross that she will lay at the Field of Remembrance on Thursday ahead of Remembrance Day this weekend.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Camilla's insignia was created by Professor Ewan Clayton, a calligrapher on the Faculty and Academic Board of The Royal Drawing School, in collaboration with Timothy Noad, Herald Painter and Scrivener at The College of Arms.

The release of the Queen Consort's insignia follows that of her husband. The new sovereign's symbol was unveiled in September, and will gradually replace Queen Elizabeth's "ER II" insignia. Some of these changes will be gradual, palace officials say, but the postmarks on all mail leaving Buckingham Palace have already started.

King Charles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Buckingham Palace/PA Wire

As monarch, Charles' cypher will also be seen on state documents and eventually on the familiar red mailboxes around the United Kingdom, as well as used by government departments on their mail.

King Charles chose the design from several created by the palace's heraldry experts, the College of Arms.