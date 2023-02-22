Queen Camilla Pulls Out of Scheduled Engagement with King Charles Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Buckingham Palace said the Queen Consort has made an "excellent recovery" after announcing she tested positive for coronavirus on Feb. 9

Published on February 22, 2023 10:21 AM
Camilla, Queen Consort during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood
Photo: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla is shifting her schedule following her coronavirus diagnosis.

The Queen Consort, 75, was set to step out with King Charles III on Wednesday to visit East London's the Felix Project, the city's largest food redistribution charity. After the King, 74, made the outing alone, Buckingham Palace released a statement on why Camilla wasn't there.

"Her Majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week's illness. However, to allow for additional preparation ahead of Thursday's rescheduled literary reception and other commitments, Her Majesty did not attend today's Felix Project engagement," the palace said. "His Majesty's visit remained unaffected."

The update came nine days after Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Camilla tested positive for COVID-19 and would be canceling her public plans for the week.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," courtiers said. "With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."

The news came nearly a year to the day that Camilla's first diagnosis with COVID-19 was announced. The royal tested positive four days after her husband, who was then known as Prince Charles, entered self-isolation following his own positive coronavirus diagnosis.

In a short statement issued on Feb. 14, 2022, a spokesman at Clarence House said, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines." The palace added at the time that Camilla was tripled-vaccinated against the viral disease.

Camilla, Queen Consort (L) visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre, in London
TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Camilla was most recently seen on Feb. 9, where she seemed to be in good spirits while visiting STORM Family Center in Battersea, London. The charity serves victims of domestic violence and offers support services to community members of all ages, and Camilla came out to celebrate the organization's 19th anniversary.

Though the Queen Consort was unable to join her husband at the Felix Project, a stop made to celebrate the team serving meals to some of London's most vulnerable, the palace said she still plans to attend an engagement Thursday.

Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla. Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Thursday, Queen Camilla is set to host a reception at Clarence House to mark the second anniversary of The Reading Room. The literacy initiative got its start in April 2020 when Camilla shared a list of book recommendations to help people through quarantine as the coronavirus pandemic began.

King Charles is expected to join his wife at the celebration, which was rescheduled from its initial date.

The King briefly commented on his wife's health last week and gave a reassuring word. King Charles visited Milton Keynes last Thursday to recognize its new city status, where well-wisher Tazmin Farrington asked the monarch how his wife was doing.

"She's getting better," the sovereign said, according to Hello! magazine.

