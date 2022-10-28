Queen Camilla's return to the U.K. from India came with an unexpected scare.

The British Airways plane believed to have the Queen Consort onboard, traveling from India to London on Friday, suffered damage after striking a bird during the flight, according to reports. In photos shared on Twitter, the plane is seen to have a large indent on the nose.

Despite traveling all over the world for royal duties, Queen Camilla, 75, is said to have a fear of flying.

The wife of King Charles was staying at a holistic health center near Bangalore, where she and some friends reportedly took in a bit of wellness therapy. Meditation, homeopathy, yoga, therapy and an ancient traditional system of medicine known as Ayurveda are available at Soukya, headed by Dr. Isaac Mathai. The residential medical institute bills itself as the world's first integrative health destination and focuses on "healing, prevention or rejuvenation," according to its website.

King Charles and Queen Camilla. Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty

Camilla has been a regular attendee over the years, sometimes heading there en route to an overseas tour with King Charles. Three years ago, Camilla organized for Charles to visit Soukya with her to mark his 71st birthday. The royal couple is pictured on the website along with their actress friend Emma Thompson.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It has been a demanding two months for Camilla, who became Queen Consort upon the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8 when Charles, 73, became King.

They led the royal family, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning, culminating in the Queen's funeral on Sept. 19. There followed another week of royal mourning, which King Charles and Queen Camilla spent largely in Scotland.