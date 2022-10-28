Queen Camilla's Plane Suffers Damage After Hitting Bird on Her Return to U.K. from India

The wife of King Charles, who has a known fear of flying, spent time at a holistic health center near Bangalore, India

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on October 28, 2022 04:47 PM
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attends The Sandringham Flower Show 2022
Queen Camilla. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla's return to the U.K. from India came with an unexpected scare.

The British Airways plane believed to have the Queen Consort onboard, traveling from India to London on Friday, suffered damage after striking a bird during the flight, according to reports. In photos shared on Twitter, the plane is seen to have a large indent on the nose.

Despite traveling all over the world for royal duties, Queen Camilla, 75, is said to have a fear of flying.

The wife of King Charles was staying at a holistic health center near Bangalore, where she and some friends reportedly took in a bit of wellness therapy. Meditation, homeopathy, yoga, therapy and an ancient traditional system of medicine known as Ayurveda are available at Soukya, headed by Dr. Isaac Mathai. The residential medical institute bills itself as the world's first integrative health destination and focuses on "healing, prevention or rejuvenation," according to its website.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty

Camilla has been a regular attendee over the years, sometimes heading there en route to an overseas tour with King Charles. Three years ago, Camilla organized for Charles to visit Soukya with her to mark his 71st birthday. The royal couple is pictured on the website along with their actress friend Emma Thompson.

It has been a demanding two months for Camilla, who became Queen Consort upon the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8 when Charles, 73, became King.

They led the royal family, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning, culminating in the Queen's funeral on Sept. 19. There followed another week of royal mourning, which King Charles and Queen Camilla spent largely in Scotland.

