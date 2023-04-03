Queen Camilla Reveals Why She's No Longer Horseback Riding: 'Think I'm Too Old'

Queen Camilla has hung up her stirrups and is no longer horseback riding.

The Queen Consort, 75, made the revelation at an elementary school in Germany last week, the first overseas visit of King Charles' reign. According to The Mail on Sunday, Camilla was chatting with the young students about her hobbies when she explained why she was no longer riding.

"I used to have horses I rode but sadly I don't ride any longer," she said during the stop in Hamburg. "I think I'm too old but I have racehorses. Last night I watched on my screen one of the foals being born, which was very exciting."

Filip Singer - Pool/Getty Images

Like many members of the royal family, the Queen Consort has a lifelong passion for horses and various equestrian disciplines. Her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth was riding as recently as last year and remained invested in the world of horse racing until her death in September at age 96.

In February, the Racing Post reported that Queen Camilla would be listed as a co-owner of Queen Elizabeth's racehorses alongside King Charles, 74, who inherited them after his mother's death.

Mathieu Polak/Sygma/ Sygma via Getty Images

Though she's not longer spending time in the saddle, Queen Camilla remains connected to horses and riding through her royal platform. Last month, she presented the trophy to the winning jockey at the Cheltenham Festival and has previously supported equine organizations including the Ebony Horse Club, British Equestrian Federation and Brooke Hospital for Animals, the Mail reported.

Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Camilla and King Charles are back in the U.K. following a whirlwind three-day state visit to Germany, which ran from last Wednesday to Friday with stops in Berlin and Hamburg. The trip saw the royal couple spend time with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Frau Elke Budenbender, attend a glittering state banquet at Schloss Bellevue, pay their respects at two World War II memorials and meet with a diverse slew of local groups.

King Charles also made a historic speech and became the first British monarch to directly address the Bundestag while the German Parliament was in session.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The tour was planned to "celebrate the U.K.'s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously said. The trip to Germany is currently Charles and Camilla's only scheduled trip abroad ahead of their May 6 coronation in London.

The state visit was supposed to start on March 26 in France but was postponed at the last minute amid national protests over President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age.