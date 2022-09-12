Queen Camilla ​​Wears Brooch Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth During Cathedral Service

Queen Camilla wore a special accessory in a nod to Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

While attending a prayer service at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, in honor of the late Queen, the new Queen Consort, 75, was pictured wearing a diamond thistle brooch affixed to her otherwise all-black ensemble.

PEOPLE confirms that the accessory was gifted to Camilla by Queen Elizabeth, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The longest-reigning British monarch to date, she was 96 years old, having been on the throne for 70 years.

Earlier this year, the Queen made it known that, upon her death, she intended for Camilla to become Queen Consort, as Queen Elizabeth's son King Charles III ascended to the throne.

In a February message timed to the eve of her Accession Day that this year marked the 70th anniversary of her becoming monarch, Queen Elizabeth wrote that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Queen Camilla (left) and Queen Elizabeth Chris Jackson/Getty; Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles, 73, and Queen Camilla took their place on thrones for the first time on Monday as they met with 900 members of the legislative body and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.

In his reply to the address, the King said he was "deeply grateful" for the outpouring of support and also pledged allegiance to the country's constitutional monarchy.

"I cannot help but feel the weight of history, which surrounds us," said King Charles.

Brooch worn by Queen Camilla, a gift from Queen Elizabeth Chris Jackson/Getty

"While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation," the new monarch said. "This vow, she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."

King Charles also appeared emotional as "God Save the King" was sung in his presence for the first time. Camilla also joined in the U.K.'s national anthem.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The King of Britain previously bestowed the title of Queen Consort upon his wife in a televised speech Friday — his first address to the nation since Queen Elizabeth died Thursday and he became monarch — where he officially referred to Camilla, previously the Duchess of Cornwall, as Queen Consort for the first time.

"I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort," said King Charles during his speech, which was recorded in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace. "I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."

Charles was formally proclaimed King by the Accession Council on Saturday morning in a televised ceremony, but a date for his formal coronation has not been announced. The crowning ceremony for his mother was held 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, following the sudden death of her father, King George VI.

Back in April 2018, Queen Elizabeth made the rare move of publicly backing now-King Charles as the next Commonwealth leader, formally asking the Commonwealth Heads of Government to appoint him as her successor of the association of Britain and its former colonies.