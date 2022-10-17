Queen Camilla is meeting music royalty!

The Queen Consort, 75, stepped out in London Monday to attend the Booker Prize ceremony. The senior royal is set to present this year's Booker Prize for Fiction following a reception and dinner at the evening event.

Arriving with a smile at the Roundhouse, an arts venue, Queen Camilla greeted organizers, short-listed authors, contest judges, and performers – including Dua Lipa! The two women seemed to share an animated conversation, perhaps connecting over their love of literacy. Literacy has long been a key priority of Queen Camilla's public work, while the 27-year-old pop star is set to deliver the keynote speech on how a love of literature inspired her success on stage, the award said.

The Booker Prize festivities are being held in person for the first time in three years, and Camilla is set to present the top prize for the seventh time.

During the reception, the royal chatted with two authors in the running — Percival Everett, who is nominated for The Trees, and Shehan Karunatilaka, who wrote The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. Other contenders include Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo, Treacle Walker by Alan Garner, Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan, and Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout.

The winner of the prestigious prize will receive over $56,750 and the clout that comes what the judges deem to be "the best sustained work of fiction written in English and published in the U.K. and Ireland," according to the organization, established 1969. The other finalist writers are each awarded about $2,840 in prize money, and can look forward to an increase in global readership.

Through her royal role, Camilla has visited schools, libraries, prisons and workplaces to promote the joy and transformative power of literacy. In April 2020, Queen Camilla received an incredibly positive response to her book recommendations released to help people through quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. From there, she was inspired her to launch a literacy initiative called the Reading Room in January 2021, and she continues to give to the literary hub as she steps up as Queen Consort.

"Welcome to my Reading Room, and to our community of lovers of all things literary. I have been passionate about books all my life, and I'm delighted to be able to share some of my favorites with you here, and to introduce you to the extraordinary people who write them," the royal says in a video message on the Reading Room website.

"I hope you'll enjoy exploring this website, where you can immerse yourself in exclusive author interviews, reading recommendations, and so much more. Whether you find yourself embarking on new bookish adventures, or simply connecting with old and familiar friends, I wish you very happy reading," she adds.