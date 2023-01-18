Queen Camilla Accepts Flowers from Little Girl in a Princess Crown at University of Aberdeen

Queen Camilla met a pint-sized princess at the University of Aberdeen!

On Wednesday morning, the Queen Consort, 75, visited the college in Scotland. Camilla has served as Chancellor of the university since 2013 and came out to tour the new Science Teaching Hub. The royal was welcomed by the campus community and adorably accepted flowers from two young girls who attend the Rocking Horse nursery school on campus. Elspeth Cameron and Rosa Alexander, both 4, presented the Queen Consort with a bright bouquet, and Camilla chatted with one of the girls about her crown.

The state-of-the-art Science Teaching Hub, which opened last year, is designed to provide specialized training and support for students in chemistry, medicine, biological science, geoscience and more. Queen Camilla also saw demonstrations in the university labs and connect with students and staff before making a short speech.

"Coming to this university, and to this city, has always felt a bit like coming home to me," she began. "Firstly, because my father's family came from this part of Scotland, secondly, because my husband and I are lucky enough to spend precious time each year in Aberdeenshire and finally, because ten years ago, I received the great honor of being installed as Chancellor of this very special University."

Voicing her pride in the university's progress "from strength to strength," Camilla said, "Your many achievements include the opening of the new Rowett Institute and this outstanding Science Teaching Hub; receiving two Queen's Anniversary prizes for world-leading healthcare and environmental research; and being named fourth in the United Kingdom for overall student satisfaction."

"My achievements as Chancellor over the last decade seem rather modest in comparison. I was told in 2013 that one element of my role was to defend the University so that 'raven wolves do not invade the College and its flock.' Perhaps more by luck than judgement, I believe that not a single raven wolf has, as yet, made its way into any of the Linklater Rooms," she continued. "I do assure you, I have taken the greatest interest in all your work and have sung your praises at every given opportunity."

Top-ranked in the U.K., the University of Aberdeen is known for its leading research in health, energy, food, nutrition, and the sciences, with an undergraduate population of about 14,000. Queen Camilla was installed as Chancellor a decade ago and has since conferred many honorary degrees — including one to her sister-in-law Princess Anne in 2020.

Camilla's academic patronage aligns with another cause close to her heart. The royal serves as president of the Royal Osteoporosis Society and has previously toured labs at the University of Aberdeen to learn more about research on arthritis, musculoskeletal health, breast cancer and women's health.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III were first spotted together in Scotland earlier this week, their first public outing following the global release of Prince Harry's revealing memoir, Spare.

The King, 74, and Queen Consort drove together to Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral Castle on Sunday. Craithe Kirk is the British royal family's go-to church during stays at Balmoral, and Charles was seen behind the wheel of an Audi on the way there.

Charles and Camilla's relationship is a prominent theme in Spare. In the sweeping text, published on Jan. 10, Prince Harry revealed that he and Prince William asked their father not to marry Camilla, whom Charles had an on-again, off-again relationship with since the 1970s. The romance overlapped with both of their marriages to other people — Camilla to Andrew Parker Bowles, and Charles to Princess Diana.

In the book, the Duke of Sussex, 38, likened his first meeting with Camilla, who he described as "the other woman," to "getting an injection," and said they probably spoke about a shared passion for horses.

"I recall wondering, right before the tea, if she'd be mean to me. If she'd be like all the wicked stepmothers in the storybooks. But she wasn't. Like Willy, I did feel a real gratitude for that," Harry wrote.

Charles and Camilla went on to wed in April 2005, and Camilla received the title of Duchess of Cornwall following their union.

After Queen Elizabeth died, Charles became King Charles III and bestowed the title of Queen Consort upon his wife.