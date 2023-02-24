Queen Camilla is expanding her social media presence.

The Queen Consort, 75, welcomed members of the literary community to Clarence House on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of her literacy initiative The Reading Room. During the reception, Camilla announced that The Reading Room has been established as a charity — and on the same day, a new Twitter page for the initiative launched.

Rebranded as "The Queen's Reading Room," the new Twitter account's first post featured a video starring Queen Camilla.

"New to The Queen's Reading Room? Come on in!" the accompanying caption said. "Her Majesty The Queen Consort founded her Reading Room as a community and charity to help people discover new books and to close the gap between reader and writer through inspiring, educational and accessible content all year round."

The related Instagram page, which was launched at the end of 2020 and has over 150,000 followers, also got a makeover with the new name. It was previously known as HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room, but Camilla became Queen Consort when her husband became King Charles upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

The emblem features a crown sitting atop an opened book.

The book club was inspired by the positive response to Camilla sharing a list of reading recommendations in April 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Queen Camilla said during her speech at Thursday's reception, "As some of you may know, my Reading Room started as a list of 9 of my favorite books, literally scribbled on a piece of paper during the first lockdown. It is now a global community of over 155,000, supported by internationally-renowned men and women of letters, as well as thousands of readers."

Camilla also announced that The Queen's Reading Room will hold its first literary festival at Hampton Court Palace in June.

Queen Camilla, who was joined at the Clarence House event by King Charles, returned to public duties on Thursday after canceling several events this month due to coronavirus. Buckingham Palace announced that the royal tested positive for the viral disease on Feb. 13.

King Charles and Queen Camilla. JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Queen Camilla briefly touched on her illness during the speech.

"Your Majesty, ladies and gentlemen, it is a huge pleasure to welcome you all — writers, publishers and book lovers — to Clarence House. A week late, but COVID-free!" Camilla said. "So thank you for re-jigging your busy diaries and coming today."