Queen Camilla Just Launched a New Twitter Page — and Gave the Related Instagram a Makeover

The Queen Consort also shared an exciting event taking place this summer at Hampton Court Palace

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 02:20 PM
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas Tree virtually with children from Helen & Douglas House Hospice, on December 16, 2020 in London, England.
Queen Camilla. Photo: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Camilla is expanding her social media presence.

The Queen Consort, 75, welcomed members of the literary community to Clarence House on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of her literacy initiative The Reading Room. During the reception, Camilla announced that The Reading Room has been established as a charity — and on the same day, a new Twitter page for the initiative launched.

Rebranded as "The Queen's Reading Room," the new Twitter account's first post featured a video starring Queen Camilla.

"New to The Queen's Reading Room? Come on in!" the accompanying caption said. "Her Majesty The Queen Consort founded her Reading Room as a community and charity to help people discover new books and to close the gap between reader and writer through inspiring, educational and accessible content all year round."

The related Instagram page, which was launched at the end of 2020 and has over 150,000 followers, also got a makeover with the new name. It was previously known as HRH The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room, but Camilla became Queen Consort when her husband became King Charles upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

The emblem features a crown sitting atop an opened book.

The book club was inspired by the positive response to Camilla sharing a list of reading recommendations in April 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Queen Camilla said during her speech at Thursday's reception, "As some of you may know, my Reading Room started as a list of 9 of my favorite books, literally scribbled on a piece of paper during the first lockdown. It is now a global community of over 155,000, supported by internationally-renowned men and women of letters, as well as thousands of readers."

Camilla also announced that The Queen's Reading Room will hold its first literary festival at Hampton Court Palace in June.

Queen Camilla, who was joined at the Clarence House event by King Charles, returned to public duties on Thursday after canceling several events this month due to coronavirus. Buckingham Palace announced that the royal tested positive for the viral disease on Feb. 13.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) smiles with Britain's King Charles III (C) as she hosts a reception at Clarence House in London on February 23, 2023, for authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities, to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Queen Camilla briefly touched on her illness during the speech.

"Your Majesty, ladies and gentlemen, it is a huge pleasure to welcome you all — writers, publishers and book lovers — to Clarence House. A week late, but COVID-free!" Camilla said. "So thank you for re-jigging your busy diaries and coming today."

Related Articles
Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort hosts a reception at Clarence House in London on February 23, 2023, for authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities, to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room.
Queen Camilla Makes First Appearance After COVID-19 Recovery to Introduce 'The Queen's Reading Room'
Camilla, Queen Consort during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood
Queen Camilla Pulls Out of Scheduled Engagement with King Charles Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas Tree virtually with children from Helen & Douglas House Hospice, on December 16, 2020 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Announces Exciting Coronation Initiative Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Second Time, Cancels Week's Engagements
King Charles III visits Milton Keynes; Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
King Charles Gives Update on Queen Camilla's Health Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles Displays Glamorous New Photo with Queen Camilla While Meeting Ukraine's President
Demonstrators hold placards reading "Not My King" as Britain's King Charles III (C) meets well-wishers upon arriving at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone in Milton Keynes, north of London on February 16, 2023, to attend a reception to mark Milton Keynes' new status as a city.
King Charles Ignores Protestors Holding 'Not My King' Signs During Latest Royal Outing
King Charles III visits Syria's House, a temporary Syrian community tent, in Trafalgar Square
King Charles Supports Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief Work Following 'Generous Donation'
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Gets a New Website — and a Totally British Playlist
Camilla, Queen Consort attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service; Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the Christmas Day service
Queen Camilla Sweetly Agrees to Pass Along Note to Princess Charlotte with Girl's Request for a Playdate
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How King Charles and the Royals Are Spending Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day Following Her Death
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (12973384md) Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022
King Charles Changes Style of Social Media Statements That Queen Elizabeth Used — See the Tweak
Camilla, Queen Consort visits the Lille Barracks; Edrica Faulkner
Read Queen Camilla's Unexpected Reply to Collector Who Tracked Down a Photo of Her Ancestor
King Charles III visits Aberdeen Town House to meet families who have settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine on October 17, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
King Charles' Coronation Weekend Will Include Star-Studded Windsor Castle Concert — All the Details!
Camilla, the Queen Consort and Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, poses for a group photo as she visits Lille Barracks
Queen Camilla Makes First Royal Visit for New Role That Previously Belonged to Prince Andrew
King Charles and Queen Camilla Welcome Genocide Survivors to Buckingham Palace for Holocaust Memorial Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Welcome Genocide Survivors to Palace to Mark Holocaust Memorial Day