Officially Queen Camilla! Royal Family Removes 'Consort' from Her Title on Website

Queen Camilla's title has received a royal refresh on coronation day.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace updated Camilla's biography page to reflect her Queen title.

King Charles' wife is now addressed as "Her Majesty The Queen" and "The Queen" on second reference throughout the web page. The change comes following wide reports that Camilla, 75, would be officially recognized as Queen Camilla and no longer styled as the Queen Consort on coronation day.

Earlier this week, the Evening Standard reported that the King, 74, issued a Royal Warrant stating that the title change for his wife should be reflected "in every prayer for the Royal Family contained in any form of service authorized for use in the Church of England," of which the sovereign is Supreme Governor. The change was said to be effective the moment of her crowning beside the King at the historic coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Courtiers hinted that plans were in motion when the intricate invitation for the crowning was released in April. There, Buckingham Palace called her Queen Camilla — not Queen Consort — for the first time since Charles' accession in September.

According to the BBC, it was thought that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort for the start of the reign to distinguish her from Queen Elizabeth, with the coronation creating an appropriate moment to instate the Queen title.

Last year, Queen Elizabeth announced her wish that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort when Charles acceded one day. The history-making monarch made her feelings known in a message timed to the eve of her own Accession Day in February 2022.

There, she wrote, "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

The title had long been open to question. When Camilla married then-Prince Charles in 2005, it was said that she would be known as Princess Consort.

However, Queen Elizabeth's blessing was a significant indication that Camilla would be crowned alongside her husband — and now, the change is official.