Queen Camilla Joins Children for a Very Special Paddington Bear Tea Party

Queen Camilla is having a party!

The Queen Consort, 75, joined children at a kindergarten in east London on Thursday to pass on some special Paddington Bear love. She helped distribute some of the hundreds of Paddington Bears and other cuddly toys left near royal residences by mourners in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death in September. After being gathered up among the flowers and other tributes, they were washed and given to Barnardo's children's charity, and she went to one of their nurseries to see the handover.

Joining the party were the stars of the movie, Hugh Bonneville and Madeleine Harris (Mr. Brown and Judy Brown, respectively) and Karen Jankel, the daughter of Paddington author Michael Bond, for whom the original stories were written. Bonneville read the story Paddington Takes A Bath to the children.

The teddy bears became a touching symbol for Queen Elizabeth following her death, which came just a few months after she appeared in a comedy sketch alongside the animated bear during her Platinum Jubilee in June.

The Queen Consort Delivers Paddington Teddy Bears To Barnardo’s In Tribute To <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Queen Camilla. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

The bears were delivered to the venue in Bow, east London, in a fleet of electric taxi cabs, led by Camilla. They were carried in by the box-full.

The Queen Consort Delivers Paddington Teddy Bears To Barnardo’s In Tribute To <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Paddington Bears arrive at Barnardo's. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

As Camilla left the party, she pronounced to waiting reporters that the bears were "all gone."

It came after a busy few days for Camilla, who helped host the President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa for her and King Charles III's first state visit of the new reign. The first day ended with a dazzling state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Ahead of the event, the palace released a set of charming images of the bears having the run of the palace and Clarence House, where Camilla lives with King Charles III. The teddies were shown sliding down the grand staircase banister and lounging on the velvet-covered chairs.

Paddington Bear and other teddy bears enjoying their stay at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House
Buckingham Palace

An adorable video also showed them getting their all-important spruce-up ahead of the party.

Of course, Paddington Bear was center stage at the Jubilee when the late Queen pulled off a tremendous surprise when she joined the famous book and film character in a hilarious skit that saw the monarch hosting the bear for tea — and revealing what she keeps in her trusty handbag: a marmalade sandwich!

