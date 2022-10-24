Queen Camilla in India for Holistic Therapy Vacation While King Charles Remains in U.K.: Report

The Queen Consort has been a regular visitor to Dr. Isaac Mathai in Bangalore in recent years

By Simon Perry
Published on October 24, 2022 10:10 AM
ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 15: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Queen Consort attends QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 15, 2022 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Camilla has traveled across the world for some rejuvenation.

The wife of King Charles is staying at a holistic health center near Bangalore, India, where she and some friends are reportedly taking in a bit of wellness therapy.

The Queen Consort, 75, headed to the Soukya center after landing in Bangalore on Friday with some friends and protection officers, the Times of India reported.

Meditation, homeopathy, yoga, therapy and an ancient traditional system of medicine known as Ayurveda are available at Soukya, headed by Dr. Isaac Mathai. The residential medical institute bills itself as the world's first integrative health destination and focuses on "healing, prevention or rejuvenation," according to its website.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at The State Opening of Parliament on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla. Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty

Camilla has been a regular attendee over the years, sometimes heading there en route to an overseas tour with King Charles. That is not the case this time, but she likely factored in the vacation a long time ago. Buckingham Palace had no comment when contacted about the break.

Three years ago, Camilla organized for Charles to visit Soukya with her to mark his 71st birthday. The royal couple is pictured on the website along with their actress friend Emma Thompson.

Camilla is staying at the retreat for ten days, according to the Times of India. Meanwhile, Charles was staying at the royal family's Sandringham estate over the weekend. He will likely head back to London early this week to appoint the new prime minister after Liz Truss announced her resignation after being appointed on Sept. 6 by the late Queen Elizabeth.

It has been a demanding and tiring two months for Camilla, who became Queen Consort upon the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8 while Charles, 73, became King.

They led the royal family, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning, culminating in the Queen's funeral on Sept. 19. There followed another week of royal mourning, which Charles and Camilla spent largely in Scotland.

