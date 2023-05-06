Queen Camilla Included Her 2 Dogs on Her Coronation Gown

Queen Camilla honored two special furry friends on her coronation dress.

The Queen Consort, 75, included her rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth, with two embroidered gold Jack Russell Terriers near the trim of her gown.

She adopted Beth in 2011 and Bluebell a year later from South London's famous Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, which she has visited regularly.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

For the crowning ceremony on Saturday, Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing Queen Elizabeth's Robe of State. The velvet vestment was commissioned for King Charles' mother to wear at her own coronation in 1953.

Designed by Bruce Oldfield, Camilla's coronation dress was simple and tailored with curved shape-lines swooping into a short train, which was designed to compliment both of the robes she wore during the service.

Queen Camilla changed into a Robe of Estate before she and the King, 74, exited Westminster Abbey. They continued the coronation tradition by using two sets of robes during the church service.