Queen Camilla Included Her 2 Dogs on Her Coronation Gown

The Queen Consort included her rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth, on her coronation gown with two embroidered gold Jack Russell Terriers near the trim of her gown

By
Published on May 6, 2023 01:58 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary's Crown during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Queen Camilla after being crowned during her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty; Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Camilla honored two special furry friends on her coronation dress.

The Queen Consort, 75, included her rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth, with two embroidered gold Jack Russell Terriers near the trim of her gown.

She adopted Beth in 2011 and Bluebell a year later from South London's famous Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, which she has visited regularly.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

For the crowning ceremony on Saturday, Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing Queen Elizabeth's Robe of State. The velvet vestment was commissioned for King Charles' mother to wear at her own coronation in 1953.

Designed by Bruce Oldfield, Camilla's coronation dress was simple and tailored with curved shape-lines swooping into a short train, which was designed to compliment both of the robes she wore during the service.

Queen Camilla changed into a Robe of Estate before she and the King, 74, exited Westminster Abbey. They continued the coronation tradition by using two sets of robes during the church service.

Related Articles
Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson, Charles Spencer
Coronation Snubs: Who Didn't Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Crowning Ceremony?
King Charles III, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton's Coronation Headpiece Has a Close Tie to King Charles' Charity
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friend Misan Harriman Wishes Prince Archie a Happy Birthday on Instagram
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales smiles through the window as he travels with his family back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London
Prince Louis' Best Facial Expressions at King Charles' Coronation Day
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
Every Royal Family Member Who Appeared on the Balcony at King Charles' Coronation
Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey
Coronation Seating Chart: Where Did Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Other Royals Sit?
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
All the Members of the British Royal Family Who Attended King Charles Coronation
princess charlotte and princess leia
Princess Charlotte's Coronation Look Inspires Comparisons to Princess Leia from 'Star Wars'
Camilla, Queen Consort leaves Westminster Abbey by carriage following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Everything to Know About Queen Camilla's Coronation Necklace
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Slept at Clarence House the Night Before Coronation, Breaking a Tradition from 1066
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831sets off from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Every Royal Who Rode in the Coronation Procession Following King Charles' Crowning
Prince Harry, Prince William
Prince Harry and Prince William Don't Interact at Father King Charles' Coronation
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London
Prince Louis Proves Yet Again to Be Instantly Meme-Worthy on King Charles' Coronation Day
King Charles III ; The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Royal Wear! See King Charles in His 2 Crowns on Coronation Day
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace
King Charles Makes First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance of His Reign After Coronation
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Ride in Historic Coach Back to Buckingham Palace After Coronation