Queen Camilla Hosts Royal Women from Around the World at Special Buckingham Palace Reception

During the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, the Queen Consort gave a passionate speech about the "global pandemic of violence against women"

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families.

Published on November 29, 2022 12:09 PM
Sophie, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Camilla Queen Consort, Queen Rania, Danish Crown Princess Mary, the first lady of Sierra Leone Fatima Maada Bio, and the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska pose for a photograph during a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, in Buckingham Palace
Left to right: Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Camilla, Queen Rania of Jordan, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Sierra Leone's First Lady Fatima Maada Bio, and Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska. Photo: Kin Cheung/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Queen Camilla is calling for change.

The Queen Consort, 75, hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to raise awareness of violence against women and girls during the U.N.'s annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign. Queen Camilla has long made supporting victims of rape, domestic violence and sexual abuse a key priority of her public work, and she significantly visited a hospital unit dedicated to domestic violence cases for her first solo outing after becoming Queen Consort.

Camilla was joined by four other female royals at the palace reception — Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Queen Rania of Jordan, Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, plus First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska. The group posed for a photo together at the 300-person event, which welcomed survivors and their family members, celebrities, politicians and charities campaigning for change. Ambassadors included Spice Girl Melanie Brown, Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Scotland and reps from SafeLives, Women's Aid and Refuge.

Camilla, The Queen Consort and Queen Mathilde of Belgium attend a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls
Queen Camilla and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock

Queen Camilla made a speech, using the U.N.'s 16-day campaign — which runs from Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to Dec. 10, Human Rights Day — to break down the harrowing number of domestic violence crimes expected to occur during that time.

"Throughout the world, individuals and organizations are coming together to call for the prevention and the elimination of violence against women and girls. Why? Because, over a period of 16 days worldwide, more than 2,000 women will be killed by a partner or a member of their own family," she said in a video shared to Twitter by the Daily Mail's Rebecca English. "Because, in England and Wales alone... police will report that more than 3,000 women have been raped."

"And because, up to one in three women across the globe, will endure domestic violence in the course of their lifetime. Behind every one of these statistics lie individual stories of human suffering and heartbreak," Camilla continued. "We are united today to confront what has rightly been called a global pandemic of violence against women."

Following the event, Queen Camilla shared a rare personal tweet on the royal family's Twitter account.

"Today, a remarkable group of people gathered at Buckingham Palace with one aim – to see the end of violence against women and girls. I was deeply moved and inspired by their stories. With determination and courage, we will see the end of these heinous crimes forever," she said, signing the message from "Camilla R," standing for the Latin word for queen, "regina."

Camilla, The Queen Consort and Danish Crown Princess Mary attend a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls
Queen Camilla and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock

Though Tuesday's event was focused on women and girls, the Queen Consort has previously met many male survivors of violence, as the crime affects all genders.

On Monday, Queen Camilla met with Queen Rania of Jordan and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark at a reception at Clarence House. The trio of royal women posed together for a portrait, which Queen Rania shared on her Instagram account saying it was "a lovely afternoon."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

