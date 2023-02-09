Queen Camilla Sweetly Agrees to Pass Along Note to Princess Charlotte with Girl's Request for a Playdate

The Queen Consort promised to share 8-year-old Charlotte-Rose Hickson's request for a playdate with King Charles' granddaughter Princess Charlotte

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 11:54 AM
Camilla, Queen Consort attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service; Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the Christmas Day service
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Queen Camilla might have found a new friend for Princess Charlotte.

The Queen Consort, 75, made the connection during a visit to STORM Family Center in Battersea, London on Thursday. The charity serves victims of domestic violence and offers support services to community members of all ages, and Camilla came out to celebrate the organization's 19th anniversary.

During the stop, the royal received a note from an 8-year-old girl named Charlotte-Rose Hickson, asking for a playdate with King Charles' granddaughter Princess Charlotte, 7, PA reported per The Independent. The little girl attended the event as a guest with her father Wayne Hickson, whose mother is a STORM volunteer.

According to Hello!, Wayne said the note read: " 'Princess Charlotte, My name is Charlotte-Rose and I'm eight.' It said her primary school and where we lived and said did she fancy a play date. It ended with, 'Here's my phone number, hopefully you will, love Charlie-Rose.' "

Camilla, Queen Consort, speaks with Marie Hanson (C), Chief Executive of S.T.O.R.M Family Centre and guests
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Charlotte-Rose said, "She said she would give my note to Charlotte, I'm hoping she'll agree, you never know...I think I'll go to her house," according to Hello!

Wayne explained his daughter got the idea for the invite a few weeks ago and pushed past nerves to give the letter to the Queen Consort, who kindly accepted it.

"Camilla told her that she liked her dress and she would pass the note on for her," Wayne said.

During the visit, Queen Camilla spent time with survivors, met STORM founder Marie Hanson and learned more about the center's activities, from candle-making to computer skills. She even tried her hand at painting on a canvas, which Hello! reports she signed in the corner "CR" (for Camilla Regina, Regina meaning "Queen" in Latin).

Camilla, Queen Consort, helps with a painting during a visit to the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal also gave a brief speech where she celebrated the staff of STORM and its mission. According to the organization, Hanson launched STORM in 2004 after fleeing an abusive home while pregnant with her sixth child and spent several nights sleeping in her car with her five kids. To date, the charity has helped over 3,000 women and 1,000 young people in need, per the palace website.

In her short speech, published by PA, Queen Camilla said, "I'd like to say a huge thank you, to you, for all you're doing for domestic abuse and women being abused. I've been to a lot of centers all the way around the country, but I seldom come to ones like this where there's so much going on to help the community."

"Thank you, everybody who's been part of Marie's mission. I feel very privileged and honored to have come and visited you today," she added.

Camilla, Queen Consort (L) visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre, in London
TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Supporting victims of domestic violence and abuse has long been a key priority of Queen Camilla's public work. In the fall, she significantly made her first solo outing as Queen Consort to a hospital unit dedicated to domestic violence cases.

Weeks later, she hosted a royal reception at Buckingham Palace to raise awareness of violence against women and girls during the U.N.'s annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

Britain's King Charles III receives flowers from a young boy as he visits the University of East London to mark the University's 125th anniversary and open a new frontline medical teaching hub on February 8, 2023 in London, England.
Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty

On Wednesday, King Charles has his own adorable moment with a youngster when a 4-year-old boy interrupted the monarch's conversation to enthusiastically hand him a bouquet at the University of East London!

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Camilla, the Queen Consort and Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, poses for a group photo as she visits Lille Barracks
Queen Camilla Makes First Royal Visit for New Role That Previously Belonged to Prince Andrew
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How King Charles and the Royals Are Spending Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day Following Her Death
Britain's King Charles III receives flowers as he visits the University of East London to mark the University's 125th anniversary and open a new frontline medical teaching hub on February 8, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers
Lady Susan Hussey; King Charles III and the Princess Royal arrive to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church
Lady Susan Hussey Steps Out Alongside Royal Family Following Racist Incident at Palace
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles III's Coronation: Everything to Know About the Ceremony and Celebration
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for First Joint Public Duty Since Prince Harry's 'Spare'
queen camilla Clarence House, London https://www.instagram.com/p/ClhE29kABg5/?hl=en
Queen Camilla Hosts Reception for Queen Rania of Jordan and Crown Princess Mary
Sophie, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Camilla Queen Consort, Queen Rania, Danish Crown Princess Mary, the first lady of Sierra Leone Fatima Maada Bio, and the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska pose for a photograph during a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, in Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Hosts Royal Women from Around the World at Special Buckingham Palace Reception
Camilla, Queen Consort, Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, receives a bouquet of flowers from (left to right) Elspeth Cameron and Rosa Alexander both aged four from the Rocking Horse Nursey as she leaves after her visit to the university's new Science Teaching Hub to view demonstrations in the University's labs and meet staff and students on January 18, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Queen Camilla Accepts Flowers from Little Girl in a Princess Crown at University of Aberdeen
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Shows Off Perfect Curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Christmas Concert
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Wales
Kate Middleton Receives Sweet Birthday Message from King Charles and Camilla — See the Pic They Chose
Camilla, Queen Consort during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood
Queen Camilla Thanked for Continued Support of Homelessness Charity — amid 'Big Promotion at Work'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Senior Member of King Charles' Team Resigns Following Racism Allegations at Palace Event
Lady Susan Hussey, Ngozi Fulani
Queen Elizabeth's Lady-in-Waiting Issues Apology Following Racist Incident at Palace Event
Together at Christmas Carol service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Join Royals in Supporting Kate Middleton at Her Christmas Concert