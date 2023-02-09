Queen Camilla Sweetly Agrees to Pass Along Note to Princess Charlotte with Girl's Request for a Playdate

Queen Camilla might have found a new friend for Princess Charlotte.

The Queen Consort, 75, made the connection during a visit to STORM Family Center in Battersea, London on Thursday. The charity serves victims of domestic violence and offers support services to community members of all ages, and Camilla came out to celebrate the organization's 19th anniversary.

During the stop, the royal received a note from an 8-year-old girl named Charlotte-Rose Hickson, asking for a playdate with King Charles' granddaughter Princess Charlotte, 7, PA reported per The Independent. The little girl attended the event as a guest with her father Wayne Hickson, whose mother is a STORM volunteer.

According to Hello!, Wayne said the note read: " 'Princess Charlotte, My name is Charlotte-Rose and I'm eight.' It said her primary school and where we lived and said did she fancy a play date. It ended with, 'Here's my phone number, hopefully you will, love Charlie-Rose.' "

Charlotte-Rose said, "She said she would give my note to Charlotte, I'm hoping she'll agree, you never know...I think I'll go to her house," according to Hello!

Wayne explained his daughter got the idea for the invite a few weeks ago and pushed past nerves to give the letter to the Queen Consort, who kindly accepted it.

"Camilla told her that she liked her dress and she would pass the note on for her," Wayne said.

During the visit, Queen Camilla spent time with survivors, met STORM founder Marie Hanson and learned more about the center's activities, from candle-making to computer skills. She even tried her hand at painting on a canvas, which Hello! reports she signed in the corner "CR" (for Camilla Regina, Regina meaning "Queen" in Latin).

The royal also gave a brief speech where she celebrated the staff of STORM and its mission. According to the organization, Hanson launched STORM in 2004 after fleeing an abusive home while pregnant with her sixth child and spent several nights sleeping in her car with her five kids. To date, the charity has helped over 3,000 women and 1,000 young people in need, per the palace website.

In her short speech, published by PA, Queen Camilla said, "I'd like to say a huge thank you, to you, for all you're doing for domestic abuse and women being abused. I've been to a lot of centers all the way around the country, but I seldom come to ones like this where there's so much going on to help the community."

"Thank you, everybody who's been part of Marie's mission. I feel very privileged and honored to have come and visited you today," she added.

Supporting victims of domestic violence and abuse has long been a key priority of Queen Camilla's public work. In the fall, she significantly made her first solo outing as Queen Consort to a hospital unit dedicated to domestic violence cases.

Weeks later, she hosted a royal reception at Buckingham Palace to raise awareness of violence against women and girls during the U.N.'s annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.