Queen Camilla's Hair Stylist Shares How Royal Is Feeling Ahead of Coronation: 'I Think She's Nervous'

The Queen Consort's beauty prep for the coronation includes picking a hairstyle that will accommodate a crown

By Cara Lynn Shultz
and Monique Jessen
Published on April 26, 2023 10:58 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at The State Opening of Parliament on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla . Photo: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty

No one wants a bad hair day — especially at their coronation!

As preparations continue for the upcoming May 6 coronation of King Charles, Queen Camilla's hair colorist, Jo Hansford, spoke to Radio 4's Nuala McGovern on Wednesday about the Queen Consort's beauty prep for the event.

"I think she's nervous — like any other person would be nervous," Hansford, who has been tending to Camilla's hair for 35 years, told the Women's Hour interviewer.

After all, Queen Camilla's hairstyle needs to be chosen with a crown in mind. "I think the difficulty will be putting the crown on without changing the style," Hansford explained. "How that happens, I don't know because I won't be there — I'll be watching it on the telly."

Although she won't be on-site at Westminster Abbey to offer last-minute hair adjustments, Hansford said, "I'm sure her hair will look the same as it always looks, and it does look good now. In photos, it looks so much better — the color because it's softer and warmer."

Queen Camilla tiara timeline
They've changed her color over the years, her longtime stylist said.

"Skin tones change...somebody who was dark brown when they were 20, certainly shouldn't be dark brown when they are 60...It needs to be a transition of being lighter, softer," Hansford said. "I think she'll look gorgeous."

As for the crown that Queen Camilla, 75, will wear, Buckingham Palace announced in February that it'll be a historic royal heirloom: the spectacular Queen Mary's Crown. The crown, set with 2,200 diamonds, was worn by Queen Mary — the late Queen Elizabeth's grandmother — when she took part in the coronation alongside her husband, King George V, in 1911.

State Crown of Queen Mary of Teck
Queen Mary's Crown. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty

The crown will be slightly altered to include a special touch honoring Queen Elizabeth. Work is underway to reset the headpiece with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds — which are part of the famous Cullinan diamond, the largest ever found — that were part of the late monarch's personal jewelry collection, which she often wore as brooches.

The choice to wear an existing crown as a Queen Consort (rather than a new commission) hasn't been done since the 18th century, when Queen Caroline, consort of George II, wore Mary of Modena's crown. The palace noted the decision was made "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency."

Climate change is a cause near and dear to King Charles, 74, who has often spoken out in support of sustainability and the environment.

St Edward's Crown, The Coronation Crown Of England
St Edwards Crown. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

As for King Charles, he will wear two crowns at his coronation: The monarch will be crowned with the St. Edward Crown, which was first created for King Charles II in 1661 and was a replacement for the previous crown that had been melted down in 1649. According to the palace, the original was thought to date back to the 11th-century royal saint, Edward the Confessor, who was the last Anglo-Saxon king of England.

He will then swap the headpiece for the more commonly used Imperial State Crown as he leaves the ceremony. The Imperial State Crown was also worn by Queen Elizabeth for her coronation and was last seen on the monarch's coffin at her funeral in September.

The crowns were removed from their exhibit at the Tower of London for modifications, but on May 26, they will return to be displayed in a new exhibit in the Jewel House.

Updated by Monique Jessen
