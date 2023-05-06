Queen Camilla's Grandsons Play Special Role in Her Coronation Alongside King Charles

Camilla's three teenage grandsons are stepping into the spotlight for the first time

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 07:07 AM
King Charles III Coronation
Queen Camilla with Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles and cousin Arthur Eliot. Photo: BBC

Queen Camilla's grandsons stepped into the spotlight at her historic coronation.

Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles, all 13, served as their grandmother's Pages of Honor at the Westminster Abbey crowning ceremony on Saturday. The trio took their place alongside their cousin Arthur Eliot, Queen Camilla's great-nephew, at the service.

As Gus, Louis and Freddy carried out the ceremonial role, their parents and sisters watched on from the pews of Westminster Abbey. Queen Camilla has two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles — son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes — and is a grandmother of five. Tom shares son Freddy and daughter Lola Parker Bowles, 15, with ex-wife Sara Buys, while Laura shares twins Gus and Louis and daughter Eliza Lopes, 15, with husband Harry Lopes.

Queen Camilla's grandsons serve as her Pages of Honor
Queen Camilla's grandsons serve as her Pages of Honor.

Ahead of the big day, the Daily Mail reported that Gus broke his arm and arrived for a coronation rehearsal at Buckingham Palace with his right arm in a soft sling.

While the four boys acted as the Pages of Honor for the Queen Consort, King Charles was supported by his grandson Prince George along with Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache. Nine-year-old Prince George's coronation participation makes modern royal history, as he is the first future King to play an official role at a crowning ceremony. A spokesperson for Prince William and Kate Middleton previously told PEOPLE that the Prince and Princess of Wales were "very excited and delighted" that their eldest son would serve as a page.

The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George and King Charles. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Buckingham Palace announced in April that the King and Queen Consort would each be supported by four Pages of Honor during the coronation service. A few weeks later, her son Tom said that the gravity of the opportunity hadn't quite hit his teenage son yet.

The food writer and critic, 48, made the comment while appearing on the Apple News podcast The News Agents on April 20, two weeks before the big event. Joining the U.K. news show to discuss coronation food, pomp around the crowning ceremony and what the May 6 service would be like, co-host Emily Maitlis asked if Freddy was excited about his special assignment.

"I don't think he knows quite how big it's going to be, I don't think he has a sense of the occasion. He's a 13-year-old boy who loves football," Tom said,

"We're just there to support our mother. I'm no expert on this," he also joked.

Though Queen Camilla's family is mostly outside of the royal spotlight, they have supported her at major events before. Tom and Laura attended their mother's wedding to Charles in 2005, and Eliza served as a bridesmaid when Prince William and Kate Middleton married in 2011.

More recently, all of Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Royal author Hugo Vickers previously told The Times it was a thoughtful touch for King Charles and Queen Camilla to bring their grandchildren into the crowning ceremony.

"It's a lovely idea to involve their own family members in these roles, rather than having aristocrats' sons and daughters doing it. It is all part of the inclusivity of the family and strengthens their bonds," he said before plans were finalized.

Related Articles
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Necklace and Princess Diana's Earrings at Coronation
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Cutest Coronation Moments
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York travelling in a state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Andrew Attends Brother King Charles' Coronation Despite Leaving Public Royal Duties
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George Plays a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey
All About Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit — Including Her Surprising Headpiece
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Arrive at Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Officially Queen Camilla! Royal Family Removes 'Consort' from Her Title on Website
King Charles III walks wearing St Edward's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey
Every Photo from the Coronation of King Charles III
Edward Enninful (R) and Katy Perry arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Attend King Charles' Coronation
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Royal fans pose for a photo as they line the route of the 'King's Procession', a two kilometres stretch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey
Crowd Goers Camp Out For King Charles' Coronation: 'I Have Had No Sleep At All'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry Is All Smiles as He Arrives at Westminster Abbey for King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
King Charles and Queen Camilla Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage to Westminster Abbey for Coronation
King Charles III leaves Clarence House ahead of his and Queen Camilla's coronation
Fans Get First Glimpse of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Coronation Day on Their Way to Buckingham Palace
Protesters hold up placards ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Met with Protestors in Addition to Supporters in London
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Why Queen Camilla Didn't Attend Palace Lunch and Evening Reception Ahead of King Charles' Coronation