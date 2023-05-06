Queen Camilla's Grandsons Play Special Role in Her Coronation Alongside King Charles

Queen Camilla's grandsons stepped into the spotlight at her historic coronation.

Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles, all 13, served as their grandmother's Pages of Honor at the Westminster Abbey crowning ceremony on Saturday. The trio took their place alongside their cousin Arthur Eliot, Queen Camilla's great-nephew, at the service.

As Gus, Louis and Freddy carried out the ceremonial role, their parents and sisters watched on from the pews of Westminster Abbey. Queen Camilla has two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles — son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes — and is a grandmother of five. Tom shares son Freddy and daughter Lola Parker Bowles, 15, with ex-wife Sara Buys, while Laura shares twins Gus and Louis and daughter Eliza Lopes, 15, with husband Harry Lopes.

Ahead of the big day, the Daily Mail reported that Gus broke his arm and arrived for a coronation rehearsal at Buckingham Palace with his right arm in a soft sling.

While the four boys acted as the Pages of Honor for the Queen Consort, King Charles was supported by his grandson Prince George along with Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache. Nine-year-old Prince George's coronation participation makes modern royal history, as he is the first future King to play an official role at a crowning ceremony. A spokesperson for Prince William and Kate Middleton previously told PEOPLE that the Prince and Princess of Wales were "very excited and delighted" that their eldest son would serve as a page.

Buckingham Palace announced in April that the King and Queen Consort would each be supported by four Pages of Honor during the coronation service. A few weeks later, her son Tom said that the gravity of the opportunity hadn't quite hit his teenage son yet.

The food writer and critic, 48, made the comment while appearing on the Apple News podcast The News Agents on April 20, two weeks before the big event. Joining the U.K. news show to discuss coronation food, pomp around the crowning ceremony and what the May 6 service would be like, co-host Emily Maitlis asked if Freddy was excited about his special assignment.

"I don't think he knows quite how big it's going to be, I don't think he has a sense of the occasion. He's a 13-year-old boy who loves football," Tom said,

"We're just there to support our mother. I'm no expert on this," he also joked.

Though Queen Camilla's family is mostly outside of the royal spotlight, they have supported her at major events before. Tom and Laura attended their mother's wedding to Charles in 2005, and Eliza served as a bridesmaid when Prince William and Kate Middleton married in 2011.

More recently, all of Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

Royal author Hugo Vickers previously told The Times it was a thoughtful touch for King Charles and Queen Camilla to bring their grandchildren into the crowning ceremony.

"It's a lovely idea to involve their own family members in these roles, rather than having aristocrats' sons and daughters doing it. It is all part of the inclusivity of the family and strengthens their bonds," he said before plans were finalized.