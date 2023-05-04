Queen Camilla's Grandson Breaks His Arm Before Coronation — But Will Continue in Role as a Page: Report

Thirteen-year-old Gus Lopes will reportedly continue in the Page of Honor position wearing a sling

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 02:07 PM
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla. Photo: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla's grandson is on the mend before coronation day.

The Queen Consort's grandson Gus Lopes has suffered a broken arm, the Daily Mail reported Thursday. Gus, 13, arrived for a coronation rehearsal at Buckingham Palace with his right arm in a soft sling.

"Gus broke his arm in a bike accident while on holiday," a source identified as a family friend told the outlet. "The cast has been removed, but he must have it in a sling on the big day." Gus and his twin brother, Louis, are the sons of Queen Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes and husband Harry Lopes, who also share 15-year-old daughter Eliza.

The twin boys are set to step into the spotlight at the crowning ceremony on Saturday and serve as Pages of Honor. The twins will support their grandmother in the ceremonial role with their cousin Freddy Parker Bowles, the son of their uncle Tom Parker Bowles, and Arthur Elliot, Queen Camila's great-nephew.

Laura Lopes, Harry Lopes
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that Gus is expected to continue with the duties despite the injury and help hold Camilla's coronation robes as she processes through Westminster Abbey.

If so, he'll act alongside Prince George, who will support his grandfather King Charles in the prominent Page of Honor position, as well as the King's other pages, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache.

The Queen Consort leaving Westminster Abbey in central London
Queen Camilla. Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

In a promising sign that the Page of Honor plans remain unchanged, the Queen Consort, 75, was seen leaving Wednesday's coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey with her grandsons in the car.

Though Queen Camilla's family mostly stays outside of the royal spotlight, they have supported her at major events before. Tom and Laura attended their mother's wedding to Charles in 2005, and Laura's daughter Eliza adorably served as a bridesmaid when Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011.

More recently, all of Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Children and grandchildren of the Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty

Tom, 48, shares son Freddy, 13, and daughter Lola, 15, with ex-wife Sara Buys. While appearing on the Apple News podcast The News Agents in late April, the food writer and critic said that the gravity of the Page of Honor position in the historic coronation hadn't yet hit his son.

"I don't think he knows quite how big it's going to be, I don't think he has a sense of the occasion. He's a 13-year-old boy who loves football," Tom said when asked if his son was excited about the crowning ceremony and his special assignment.

"We're just there to support our mother. I'm no expert on this," he joked.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (centre) her son Tom Parker Bowles (left) and daughter Laura Lopes
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Camilla welcomed her son and daughter during her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, who was reportedly invited to the coronation. Andrew and Camilla were married from 1973 to 1995 and remain friendly.

