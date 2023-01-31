Queen Camilla Makes First Royal Visit for New Role That Previously Belonged to Prince Andrew

Queen Camilla is stepping out for a new royal role.

On Tuesday, the Queen Consort traveled to see the Grenadier Guards, 1st Battalion, at the Lille Barracks in Aldershot, England. The visit was Queen Camilla's first since becoming Colonel of the celebrated regiment in December 2022, a role that previously belonged to her brother-in-law Prince Andrew.

Camilla, 75, was radiant in red as she met with members of the battalion and their families. The royal voiced her gratitude when commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Gerald Johnson raised a champagne toast in honor of her first visit, PA reported via The Independent.

"Thank you very much, it has been a pleasure to be here. I look forward to seeing a lot more of you in the future," Queen Camilla said.

She also presented medals, awarding distinctions to 10 soldiers for outstanding service in Iraq last year and two servicemen for length of service, per PA. Lt. Col. Johnson, who sat next to Camilla during a group photo, said it meant much that she visited the regiment just a few weeks after becoming the ceremonial Colonel.

"She was wonderful, and it was a very special moment for us to introduce our new colonel," he told the outlet. "We found out in early January, and we're excited that she wanted to come and see us so quickly."

Queen Camilla's new ceremonial military role was announced at the end of 2022, picking up a position left vacant by Prince Andrew, 62.

Last January, Queen Elizabeth II stripped her second son of his military titles and patronages after he was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an alleged victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew has maintained his innocence and settled with Giuffre out of court in February 2022.

In related royal appointments following the accession of King Charles, Prince William was named Colonel of the Welsh Guards (taking over after his father became monarch) while Kate Middleton was appointed Colonel of the Irish Guards, stepping into her husband's former role. (Queen Elizabeth named her grandson as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2011, just two months before Kate and William's royal wedding, where the groom sported the red Irish Guards officer uniform for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.) The new royal role is a fitting one for the Princess of Wales, who has been honoring that guards regiment most St. Patrick's Day holidays since marrying into the royal family in 2011.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate will attend Trooping the Colour this June in their ceremonial military roles.