Queen Camilla Makes First Appearance After Buckingham Palace Uses 'Queen' Title for First Time

Queen Camilla was all smiles at her latest engagement as coronation plans continue to take shape.

On Wednesday, Queen Camilla, 75, and King Charles visited Talbot Yard Food Court in Malton, Yorkshire. Malton prides itself as the food capital of the county, and the royals traveled north to learn more about the work of six artisan vendors including a butcher, a baker and a macaroon maker! Queen Camilla sweetly accepted flowers from a little boy, and King Charles, 74, later set off solo to meet with local charities in the community.

The outing came the day after Buckingham Palace released new details about the upcoming coronation, from a first look at the official invitation to the special role Prince George will play. On the intricate invite, the palace referenced the King's wife as Queen Camilla — not Queen Consort — for the first time since Charles' accession in September.

The shift signals the appellation she will likely be styled by following the historic service on May 6. According to the BBC, it was thought that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort for the start of the reign to distinguish her from Queen Elizabeth, with the coronation creating appropriate moment to instate the Queen title.

Last year, Queen Elizabeth shared her wish that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort when Charles became King. The history-making monarch made her feelings known in a message timed to the eve of her Accession Day in February 2022.

There, she wrote "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

The title had long been open to question. When Camilla married then-Prince Charles in 2005, it was said that she would be known as Princess Consort. However, Queen Elizabeth's blessing was a significant indication that Camilla would be crowned alongside her husband — and now, the countdown is on.

"The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla," the coronation invitation heralds. "By command of the King the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [name] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2023."

Buckingham Palace further confirmed that the colorful cards will be issued to 2,000 guests for the epic event at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The service will see Charles and Camilla crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury, continuing nearly a thousand years of royal tradition.

Courtiers also revealed what role Prince George, 9, will play in the exciting event. The second in line to the throne will serve as a Page of Honor alongside Queen Camilla's grandsons, Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes, all 13. As part of a group of eight, the boys will process together through Westminster Abbey.

The updates came with a new portrait of Charles and Camilla, taken by Hugo Burnand in March. The couple previously commissioned Burnand to photograph their wedding in 2005, and have reportedly tapped him for the official portraits on May 6.

On the significance of the festivities, royal historian Robert Lacey previously told PEOPLE, "Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died, but the coronation is to do with the job and being the monarch in the eyes of all the people."