When it comes to stylish yet comfortable shoes, Queen Camilla is leading the way.

With a busy schedule of royal engagements, red carpets, overseas tours and and upcoming coronation, the soon-to-be-crowned Camilla found her footwear of choice. Queen Camilla has been a fan of the British shoe brand Sole Bliss since 2018, a year after founder Lisa Kay launched the brand after noticing a gap in the market for luxurious but supportive shoes.

"I don't know exactly how she heard about Sole Bliss but I can only assume it was through word of mouth," Kay tells PEOPLE exclusively from her headquarters in the U.K.'s Hertfordshire.

"One day, one of my lovely girls in the office noticed an order from Clarence House and a few weeks later, we saw her wearing the shoes — it was incredibly exciting!" she adds.

Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022. Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In the last five years, Camilla has ordered several styles in her go-to colors of nude and black (she has worn the Ingrid, with its almond-shaped toe and two-inch block heel, a staggering 80 times!), and the royal now owns 12 pairs in total including their casual platform trainers.

"They're all straight out of our catalogue — the shoes aren't bespoke at all," Kay explains. "The Ingrid and the Carmen are her favorites, and they remain one of our bestsellers to this day!"

Queen Camilla at the Royal Cornwall Show in June 2022. Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Hot on Queen Camilla's heels are a new wave of celebrity fans, especially after the brand launched their strappy Remy platform sandal, which feature the same podiatrist-approved comfort technology as Camilla's chic and classic heels but with a five-inch heel.

Starting from $315, the handcrafted shoes come in bold colors such as emerald green, fuchsia pink and gold snake print.

Julia Roberts at the "Ticket to Paradise" Red Carpet event in October 2022. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Not only is Julia Roberts a fan — she accessorized her black and gold Schiaparelli gown at the Critics Choice Awards earlier this year with a black pair of Remy sandals and last year wore a metallic pair to the premiere of Ticket to Paradise — but British actresses Olivia Coleman and Helen Mirren, both of whom portrayed the late Queen Elizabeth in TV and film roles, have worn the brand.

Labelled the "miracle shoe" due to its comfort despite the towering height, Gabrielle Union, Rebel Wilson and Viola Davis have all recently worn the style.

"When we launched Sole Bliss in the US in 2020, the feedback we received from stylists in Hollywood was that our heels needed to be higher! I set to work to design a collection of red carpet-ready high heels which combine modern styling with all our signature comfort features," says Kay, who designs the shoes herself and has them manufactured in family-run factories in Italy and Spain.

Olivia Coleman at the premiere of "Great Expectations" in March 2023. Dave Benett/WireImage

Comfort-friendly features include three layers of underfoot memory foam and a stretch panel, or "bunion bed," on the inside of the foot, in addition to a deep toe box to ensure plenty of space at the front of the shoe. The design, five years in the making, was inspired by Kay's own battle to find bunion-friendly footwear that didn't pinch her feet.

Helen Mirren and Viola Davis, both fans of Sole Bliss. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

As for Queen Camilla and the coronation alongside King Charles happening May 6, Kay says only time will tell if the Queen is to be crowned in a pair of her designs — although the thought is thrilling.

She says, "It's been a great source of pride seeing Her Majesty wear our shoes over the five years, and the coronation would be the cherry on the top!"