Queen Camilla Displays Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Clarence House

The sweet display echoes an arrangement spotted in one of King Charles' meeting rooms at Buckingham Palace

Published on October 17, 2022 11:36 AM
Queen Camilla
Photo: Chris Jackson/Shutterstock

Queen Camilla is keeping her family close.

Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the Queen Consort to announce that the hundreds of plush bears left outside royal residences following the death of Queen Elizabeth will be donated to children's hospitals. Camilla, 75, was all smiles in the shot taken at in the Morning Room of Clarence House, seated on a couch and surrounded by Paddington and teddy bears. In the background on a table behind her were a collection of framed family photos, two taken at special occasions.

Front and center was a formal portrait from Prince Louis' christening in 2018, also taken in the Morning Room of Clarence House. In the image, Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood side by side, directly behind the couch where Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with their three children. Prince George, now 9, sat on his father's lap, while Princess Charlotte, now 7, watched on as Louis, now 4, slept in his mother's arms.

To the right of the picture was a formal portrait of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, taken in honor of her Diamond Jubilee. The royal couple smiled together in formal attire accented with their Order of the Garter sashes, in the shot snapped at Buckingham Palace.

In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, poses with a collection of Paddington cuddly toys in the Morning Room at Clarence House
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The photos spotted behind Camilla sweetly echo a display arranged in one of King Charles' meeting rooms at Buckingham Palace. Last Thursday, the 73-year-old King welcomed Prime Minster Liz Truss for the first of their regular weekly audiences. A few family photographs were seen on a side table in video shared to Twitter by ITV's Lizzie Robinson, and closer inspection revealed that one was a portrait from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in 2018.

Shot by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle following their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel, the snap shows Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, surrounded by members of their young bridal party. Queen Elizabeth is seated beside the bride and groom next to Prince Philip, with Charles and Camilla standing behind the late royal couple.

Beside Meghan is her mother, Doria Ragland. Princess Kate, 40, sat with Princess Charlotte on her lap, while Prince William, also 40, smiled behind them.

In his inaugural address to the kingdom on Sept. 9, King Charles recognized his younger son and daughter-in-law's decision to "build their lives overseas" as his reign began.

Expressing his "profound sorrow" in an emotional tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth, the new sovereign said, "We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."

Charles confirmed that William, his heir, would now be known as the Duke of Cornwall and Prince of Wales, the titles he held before Elizabeth's death. He also shared a special message for Harry and Meghan. The California couple's two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, are now sixth and seventh in line, respectively.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," the King said in his speech.

