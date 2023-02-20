How Queen Camilla's Campaign on Domestic Abuse Inspired Royal Family Friend to Write Her Story

Queen Camilla has worked for domestic abuse charities for years — and has an admirer in Lady Anne Glenconner

By Simon Perry
Published on February 20, 2023 01:40 PM
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla. Photo: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla's long-running campaign to counter domestic abuse helped inspire Lady Anne Glenconner to highlight her own painful story.

Glenconner, 90, who is a longtime friend of the royal family and was a coronation maid to the late Queen Elizabeth II, gives a graphic account of the physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her late husband in her second memoir, Whatever Next? Lessons from an Unexpected Life, out on Feb. 21.

Lord Colin Glenconner's vindictive and sadistic behavior was so bad that once he beat her so hard with a walking stick that she lost the hearing in one ear, she recounts.

"I only started writing a few years ago, and I was rather careful in [previous book] Lady in Waiting about what I wrote. I hinted at domestic abuse, I didn't go into it," Lady Anne tells PEOPLE. Now, "partly because of the Queen Consort, who does so much for domestic abuse and putting it in the public eye, I had a talk to my children and said, 'Do you mind if I write it?' "

"We had a great conversation together. They adored their father, but he was exceedingly difficult," she adds.

Glenconner says it "was very therapeutic, actually" to relate the stories — and it has had other benefits.

"Having written it, I have had so many letters. And sad letters too from around the world," she says. "I answer all these letters I get all over the world. I mean, domestic abuse affects all classes."

Lady Anne Glenconner
Lady Anne Glenconner. Lady Anne Glenconner

Lady Anne's three children (her eldest two sons died in the 1990s) were supportive of the decision. "We talked through a lot of things and, in fact, it improved our relationship in a way. We're much more open with each other now," she says. "With children, because they hear things or things happen to them, one wants to protect them — you have to do that. But when people grow up, I think it's great to be able to talk."

She didn't talk about her own story to Queen Camilla, but she has spoken to the Queen Consort about her work for others.

"She's done so much for domestic abuse, and it's been huge, you know, amazing," Lady Anne says.

Glenconner shares a list of a few addresses at the back of the book for people "who perhaps are getting through a difficult time to get in touch with these charities." One is SafeLives, which Queen Camilla supports.

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (10482741l) Lady Anne Glenconner 'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 22 Nov 2019 LADY GLENCONNER: MY LIFE AS LADY-IN-WAITING TO PRINCESS MARGARET The Royal Family is all anyone is talking about right now. We’ve had Princes at war, Christmas cancellations, and Prince Andrew stepping down from Royal duties. On top of all that, on Sunday Netflix series The Crown returned for its third series - giving us another insight into the lives of the Royal family. But what really goes on behind-the-scenes at the Palace? Well, someone who knows better than anyone is Lady Anne Glenconner. She served as Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting for three decades, and is now sharing her extraordinary stories in her new memoir. She’s here today to tell us about the glamorous party lifestyle, reveal what really happens on a Royal tour, and why she’s determined to prove that Princess Margaret wasn’t the diva many think she was.
Lady Anne Glenconner. Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Lady Glenconner has led an often exciting, colorful life, filled with travel and adventures alongside Princess Margaret and the royals, and parties on Mustique, which her husband Colin developed as a playground for the rich, famous and well-connected. Yet, hers was also often tragic life — her eldest son, Charlie, died of hepatitis C, a result of his heroin addiction, while another son, Henry, died in 1990 after contracting AIDS four years earlier.

A third son, Christopher, was severely injured in a motorcycle accident, and Lady Anne nursed him through his coma. He lives close to her in Norfolk with his second wife.

She has two other children — twin daughters Amy and May — who "have shared in all our family tragedies and triumphs," she writes.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Lady Anne Glenconner - Whatever next? Lessons from an unexpected life book cover
Hachette Books

Lady Glenconner's life as a new author (she has also penned two historic novels) has been found her supremely content.

"Quite frankly, I've never enjoyed myself so much. I feel, I mean, and I think you can tell in my books, we all love Colin. But he was impossible to live with," Lady Anne says. "I did stick it out from all of 54 years, but it was like living on eggshells, you know?

"So now, you know, it's wonderful. I feel relaxed and happy," she says. "Writing these books, becoming an author has been fantastic."

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London.
How Queen Elizabeth Appeared 'Vulnerable' at Her Coronation, According to One of Her Maids
Camilla, Queen Consort attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service; Princess Charlotte of Wales attends the Christmas Day service
Queen Camilla Sweetly Agrees to Pass Along Note to Princess Charlotte with Girl's Request for a Playdate
Camilla, Queen Consort reacts during her visit to Coram Beanstalk; Queen Mary's Crown
How Queen Camilla Avoided a Major Diamond Controversy with Her Coronation Crown Choice
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How King Charles and the Royals Are Spending Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day Following Her Death
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Second Time, Cancels Week's Engagements
King Charles III visits Milton Keynes; Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
King Charles Gives Update on Queen Camilla's Health Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
Camilla, Queen Consort visits the Lille Barracks; Edrica Faulkner
Read Queen Camilla's Unexpected Reply to Collector Who Tracked Down a Photo of Her Ancestor
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas Tree virtually with children from Helen & Douglas House Hospice, on December 16, 2020 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Is the Cover Star of 'Good Housekeeping' — and Kate Middleton Is Also Featured in the Issue!
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles III's Coronation: Everything to Know About the Ceremony and Celebration
Sophie, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Camilla Queen Consort, Queen Rania, Danish Crown Princess Mary, the first lady of Sierra Leone Fatima Maada Bio, and the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska pose for a photograph during a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, in Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Hosts Royal Women from Around the World at Special Buckingham Palace Reception
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, to attend a Sunday church service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Church at Balmoral in First Joint Outing Since 'Spare' Release
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for First Joint Public Duty Since Prince Harry's 'Spare'
Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Season 5 Credit: Netflix
Queen Elizabeth's Lifelong Friend Says 'The Crown' Is 'Complete Fantasy': 'It Just Makes Me So Angry'
Camilla, Queen Consort, Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, receives a bouquet of flowers from (left to right) Elspeth Cameron and Rosa Alexander both aged four from the Rocking Horse Nursey as she leaves after her visit to the university's new Science Teaching Hub to view demonstrations in the University's labs and meet staff and students on January 18, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Queen Camilla Accepts Flowers from Little Girl in a Princess Crown at University of Aberdeen
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral to show her support for the Ukrainian community on March 2, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince Harry Explains Why He Described Queen Camilla as 'Dangerous' in Book: 'Image to Rehabilitate'