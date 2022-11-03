Queen Camilla Displays Sweet Photo with King Charles During Her First Audience at Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla keeps a favorite photo close!

The Queen Consort, 75, hosted her first audience at Buckingham Palace Thursday since stepping up into her new royal role. Camilla welcomed Joseph Coelho, the new Waterstones Children's Laureate, for the morning meeting.

"Her Majesty has long-championed the joy of reading and advocated for the importance of literacy," courtiers captioned an Instagram snap.

The Queen and the poet posed for a picture together, where a framed photo with sweet significance was spotted on the table behind them. Camilla displayed the image she and King Charles III released for their 2018 Christmas card, which showed the royal couple casually chatting on a wooden bench. Photographer Hugo Burnand captured the conversation in the garden of Clarence House, where Charles sported a suit and Camilla wore a white dress.

"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the festive message read.

As Queen Camilla embraces a new royal ranking and its elevated responsibilities following the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth in September, she has carefully arranged favorite family photographs throughout the palace.

In October, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the Queen Consort to announce that the hundreds of plush bears left outside royal residences following the death of Queen Elizabeth would be donated to children's hospitals. As seen in the picture of Camilla, a table behind featured a sentimental collection of pictures — including one from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018 and another from Prince Louis' christening the same year.

Also displayed was a formal portrait of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, taken in honor of her Diamond Jubilee. The royal couple smiled together in formal attire accented with their Order of the Garter sashes.

As seen in the smiling shot of Queen Camilla and Coelho published Thursday, the royal added a special accessory: a red poppy pin.

Members of the royal family have been pinning on the tribute in recent days to commemorate Remembrance Day on November 11. The poppy has been used since 1921 to honor military members who have died in wars; the red flower is primarily associated with the U.K. and Commonwealth countries for Remembrance Day.

Kate Middleton and Prince William both wore the flowers during their outing in Scarborough on Thursday, with the Prince of Wales also adding the accessory to his tuxedo at the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards and his suit for the Film Africa festival earlier in the week.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne also wore the pins when they welcomed athletes from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games for a reception at Buckingham Palace Wednesday.