Queen Camilla Displays Sweet Photo with King Charles During Her First Audience at Buckingham Palace

The Queen Consort put out a picture she and King Charles previously used as a Christmas card

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 12:06 PM
Camilla, Queen Consort undertakes her first audience at Buckingham Palace, with Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho on November 3, 2022 in London, England.
Photo: Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty

Queen Camilla keeps a favorite photo close!

The Queen Consort, 75, hosted her first audience at Buckingham Palace Thursday since stepping up into her new royal role. Camilla welcomed Joseph Coelho, the new Waterstones Children's Laureate, for the morning meeting.

"Her Majesty has long-championed the joy of reading and advocated for the importance of literacy," courtiers captioned an Instagram snap.

The Queen and the poet posed for a picture together, where a framed photo with sweet significance was spotted on the table behind them. Camilla displayed the image she and King Charles III released for their 2018 Christmas card, which showed the royal couple casually chatting on a wooden bench. Photographer Hugo Burnand captured the conversation in the garden of Clarence House, where Charles sported a suit and Camilla wore a white dress.

"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the festive message read.

The 2018 Christmas card of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall on a Christmas tree on December 11, 2018 in Clarence House, London. The card features a photograph of the royal couple, taken by Hugo Burnand in the gardens of Clarence House.
Hugo Burnand - WPA Pool /Getty

As Queen Camilla embraces a new royal ranking and its elevated responsibilities following the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth in September, she has carefully arranged favorite family photographs throughout the palace.

In October, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the Queen Consort to announce that the hundreds of plush bears left outside royal residences following the death of Queen Elizabeth would be donated to children's hospitals. As seen in the picture of Camilla, a table behind featured a sentimental collection of pictures — including one from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018 and another from Prince Louis' christening the same year.

Also displayed was a formal portrait of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, taken in honor of her Diamond Jubilee. The royal couple smiled together in formal attire accented with their Order of the Garter sashes.

Camilla, Queen Consort, poses with a collection of Paddington cuddly toys in the Morning Room at Clarence House, on the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book, on October 13, 2022 in London, England. Over 1,000 Paddington and teddy bears, left at at Royal Residences as tributes to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, will be donated to Barnado's charity.
Chris Jackson/Getty

As seen in the smiling shot of Queen Camilla and Coelho published Thursday, the royal added a special accessory: a red poppy pin.

Members of the royal family have been pinning on the tribute in recent days to commemorate Remembrance Day on November 11. The poppy has been used since 1921 to honor military members who have died in wars; the red flower is primarily associated with the U.K. and Commonwealth countries for Remembrance Day.

In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex host Team GB Tokyo Olympic medalists at Buckingham Palace on November 2, 2022 in London , England.
Prince Richard, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William both wore the flowers during their outing in Scarborough on Thursday, with the Prince of Wales also adding the accessory to his tuxedo at the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards and his suit for the Film Africa festival earlier in the week.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne also wore the pins when they welcomed athletes from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games for a reception at Buckingham Palace Wednesday.

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub
Why Are Members of the British Royal Family All Wearing Poppy Pins This Month?
In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex host Team GB Tokyo Olympic medalists at Buckingham Palace on November 2, 2022 in London , England.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Lead Royals in Hosting Olympians at Buckingham Palace Reception
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla Displays Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Clarence House
In this picture released by Clarence House, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) take part in a two minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day at the Balmoral War Memorial on May 8, 2020 near Crathie, United Kingdom. During the event the Prince of Wales laid a wreath and the Duchess of Cornwall placed flowers at the memorial
King Charles Makes Major Change to Royal Family's Social Media Profiles as Mourning Officially Ends
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at St Giles Cathedral on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III joins the procession accompanying Her Majesty The Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral. The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family also attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen where it lies in rest for 24 hours before being transferred by air to London. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commissioning Ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base on December 7, 2017 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla ​​Wears Brooch Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth During Cathedral Service
This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Queen Consort, held Audiences with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Prime Minister and Members of the Cabinet, and Opposition Party Leaders. . The Royal Family/Twitter
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Hold Their First Audiences at Buckingham Palace
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
The Royal Family. King Charles and Queen Camilla Send Cards to Hundreds Celebrating Milestone Birthdays. The first birthday cards from The King and The Queen Consort arrive in the post
King Charles and Queen Camilla Continue Royal Tradition of Celebrating Britons on Their 100th Birthdays
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall
Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Street, a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their service, during their official visit to Scarborough
Kate Middleton Just Recycled a Favorite Pair of Earrings — That Retailed for Only $6
Arunma Oteh and Prince William, Prince of Wales smile during the Royal Africa Society Film Festival
Prince William Highlights African Cinema with Patronage Previously Held by Queen Elizabeth
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Joint Appearance in 3 Weeks to Champion Mental Health
king charles
King Charles Visits Sandringham, Where Royals Traditionally Spend Christmas, for First Time as Monarch
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during their wedding
King Charles Displays Photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding at Palace Meeting
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster on May 27, 2015 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Will Be Crowned During King Charles' Coronation This Spring — Unlike Prince Philip
King Charles III meets Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace on October 12, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Mutters 'Dear, Oh Dear' at First Weekly Audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss