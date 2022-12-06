Queen Camilla Is the Cover Star of 'Good Housekeeping' — and Kate Middleton Is Also Featured in the Issue!

The Queen Consort appeared on the cover of a special Christmas issue highlighting the women of the royal family — that Queen Elizabeth gave her blessing for


Published on December 6, 2022 07:01 PM
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas Tree virtually with children from Helen & Douglas House Hospice, on December 16, 2020 in London, England.
Photo: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Camilla is gracing newsstands!

The Queen Consort, 75, has been revealed as the latest cover star of Good Housekeeping's U.K. edition. Camilla smiled in a red coat dress adorned with a ballerina brooch before a sparkling fir for the cover of the Christmas and New Year's issue, available for sale on Wednesday.

"The Queen Consort: Thinking of others this festive season," the cover reads. In the accompanying interview, Queen Camilla shed light on her work with SafeLives, a domestic abuse charity that she's been involved with since 2016, and her most memorable exchanges with survivors and volunteers.

"The work of SafeLives is extremely close to my heart because I have had the privilege of meeting so many women — and men — who live in an atmosphere of permanent fear. Their stories still haunt me," she said in part. "Over and over again, I have heard that what survivors want, above all, is for the wall of silence to be broken."

Queen Camilla on the cover of Good Housekeeping
Courtesy Good Housekeeping, © Hugo Burnand/Telegraph Media GroupLimited 2022

The lifestyle magazine's latest issue is especially regal. According to a statement shared by publisher Hearst, Queen Elizabeth II granted her blessing for Good Housekeeping to produce a special issue "championing royal women and, crucially, raising awareness around important social causes" for the publication's 100th anniversary this year and in connection with her Platinum Jubilee.

The issue also includes exclusive interviews with Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Alexandra (Queen Elizabeth's first cousin) and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester (the wife of Prince Richard, who is also first cousins with Queen Elizabeth). The royals are expected to address "their own selected causes spanning dementia, carers, child safety and missing people," Hearst said.

Queen Camilla's cover moment marks her first since becoming Queen Consort following the accession of King Charles in September, and her second this year. In July, the royal appeared on the cover of the British magazine Country Life, which she guest edited ahead of her 75th birthday on July 17.

In a special connection, the garden portrait of Camilla, who looked happy and relaxed with a basket full of pelargoniums, was taken by avid photographer Princess Kate!

According to The Telegraph, when it came time to discuss the cover image, Country Life editor Mark Hedges asked Camilla if she had any thoughts.

"She immediately replied, 'Oh I'd quite like Catherine to do it,'" Hedges said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Camilla, Queen Consort and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Foreign dignitaries, heads of state and other VIPs are among the thousands who have visited Westminster Hall to view <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II lying in state prior to her funeral on Monday. The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton. Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty

"I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brains trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine.

"Then suddenly I grasped what she meant—one of the most amazing things that could happen," he continued. "I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at."

Camilla's cover issue of Good Housekeeping U.K. hits print on Wednesday.

