6 Style Predictions for Queen Camilla Ahead of Coronation Day

Queen Camilla’s ultimate style moment is almost here, but what can we expect to see on the big day?

By Monique Jessen
Published on April 27, 2023 04:28 PM
Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, earing a brooch depicting the late Queen Elizabeth II, poses for a photograph during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
Queen Camilla at a State Banquet in 2022. Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

Queen Camilla is about to have the style moment of her life as she prepares for the coronation.

On May 6, Camilla will be crowned Queen alongside her husband King Charles at Westminster Abbey, wearing a recycled crown and a ruby ring that dates back to 1831, but what else can we expect to see her wear on coronation day?

The Crown

Camilla will be wearing Queen Mary's Crown, albeit with some alterations. The inclusion of the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, which belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth (she often wore them as brooches), is the first clue that her coronation style could nod to the late Queen. For a more modern look, Camilla might also choose to remove the arches of the Garrard piece by wearing it as a circlet, just like Queen Mary did for the coronation of King George VI in 1937.

Queen Mary's Crown
Queen Mary's Crown. Royals.UK

The Dress

Queen Camilla will reportedly wear an outfit designed by royal favorite Bruce Oldfield for the coronation. The British couturier, who was once a go-to for Princess Diana, has been in Camilla's inner style circle for over a decade and it was his black and silver two-piece design she chose to wear to her first state visit as Queen Consort to Germany last month. While there is a sense of a more low-key ceremony, the dress will almost certainly include symbolic embroidery to represent Great Britain and the Commonwealth.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla in Germany 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Earrings

The crown won't be the only sparkly element to Camilla's outfit. The coronation earrings, which were commissioned for Queen Victoria in 1858 and have been worn by every Queen Consort at their coronation since, would be the perfect accessory. However, Camilla doesn't have pierced ears, and according to a Vogue interview last year that's not likely to change anytime soon.

"The grandchildren will try to persuade me, but, nothing's going to pierce my ears," she said.

Could Garrard, the jewelry house who initially made the earrings, fashion them into clip-ons for the occasion? Or could Camilla break with tradition and wear something from her own personal collection?

Queen Elizabeth Ii And The Duke Of Edinburgh On Their Coronation Day
Queen Elizabeth at her coronation in 1953. The Print Collector/Getty

The Necklace

While the earrings might prove tricky, the Queen will almost certainly wear the Coronation Necklace. Originally made for Queen Victoria, its coronation debut came in 1902 when Queen Alexandra wore it to King Edward VII's coronation and it's been worn at every ceremony since.

The 22.48-karat diamond pendant at its center is known as the Lahore Diamond and was given to Queen Victoria in 1851. Queen Elizabeth wore it to her own coronation in 1953 and for several formal occasions after.

CORONATION NECKLACE
The Coronation Necklace. Getty (2)

The Ring

Made for Queen Adelaide in 1831 by Rundell, Bridge & Rundell, Camilla will wear the Queen Consort's Ring for the historic ceremony. Featuring a ruby in a gold setting, flanked by 14 diamonds and smaller rubies around the band, the ring has been used by three prior Queen Consorts; Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

The Sovereign's Ring, "a symbol of kingly dignity," and the Queen Consort's Ring
The Coronation Rings Including the Queen Consort's Ring. Royals.UK

The Shoes

Just like Queen Elizabeth, who wore her favorite go-to brand Rayne for her 1953 coronation, Camilla will want a pair of trusty heels she knows she can rely on for the two-hour ceremony. A huge fan of British brand, Sole Bliss (she has worn their Ingrid style with its almond-shaped toe and two-inch block heel over 80 times!), founder Lisa Kay says she would be overjoyed to get the commission. "It's been a great source of pride seeing Her Majesty wear our shoes over the last five years and the coronation would be the cherry on the top!" she says.

