Carrying Queen Camilla's Rod at the Coronation 'Was Just Extraordinary,' Says Human Rights Lawyer

When you are personally chosen by the Queen to carry a sacred object from the coronation regalia at the historic coronation, it's a big deal.

"These things happen so rarely, and it's a great compliment that my great-great-great grandchildren will one day say their great-great-great granny was at the coronation of King Charles III," Baroness Helena Kennedy tells PEOPLE the day after she took part in the prestigious ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Kennedy, 73, has known Queen Camilla for many years — she was a guest at her wedding to then-Prince Charles in 2005, and the two have worked together several times since, advocating for the rights of women. When Camilla called to ask her to be part of the momentous occasion, she was honored to accept the role.

"She asked if I would carry her rod during the ceremony, and I was delighted to say yes because if anyone is taking on that role then I think she will do it brilliantly well," said Kennedy. "I have worked with her before in the past, and I really do think that she will be a fantastic Queen."

Helena Kennedy and the Duchess of Cornwall at an event in 2013. John Phillips - WPA Pool/Getty

Kennedy saw firsthand the difference the "soft power" of the royals can make when Queen Camilla helped her evacuate a group of female judges and prosecutors from Afghanistan in September 2021. As a result of their attempts to prosecute men for acts of violence against women, such as trafficking or forcing women and children into marriages, the Taliban put them on a kill list.

"She helped me with some money of her own to get these women out," says Kennedy, who has spent over 40 years championing civil liberties and promoting human rights. "I had huge commitments financially to get these planes chartered — she saw an article in the paper, contacted me and made a contribution."

The Scottish-born lawyer — otherwise known as Baroness Kennedy of the Shaws, who was elevated to the House of Lords as a peer in 1997 — said Camilla even invited some of the 103 judges and lawyers for tea at Clarence House. "She had been very solicitous of their progress and how they had settled in this country because they literally didn't have homes," Kennedy says.

The procession of King Charles and Queen Camilla at the coronation on May 6, 2023. Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Fast forward to May 6, and Kennedy found herself part of a small group of esteemed individuals chosen to carry the most sacred objects from the famous Crown Jewels at the royal event of the century.

"The walk down that very long aisle as part of the procession was just extraordinary," she reminisces. "And, of course, you look at this beautiful Abbey filled with history — every prime minister in the last 30 years was there, all the heads of state from all over the world, wonderful choirs. There was a magnificence about the whole thing."

The distinguished lawyer carried the Queen Consort's Rod with Dove, which was made in 1685 for Mary Modena. Made of ivory and gold the ancient scepter features the national emblems of the rose, thistle, harp and fleur-de-lis with a cross, on which perches an enameled dove. The rod symbolizes equity and mercy and the dove represents the Holy Ghost.

After several rehearsals at Buckingham Palace and two at the Abbey, including one dress rehearsal, Kennedy said the group of "regalia carriers" felt confident by the time the big day arrived.

"It was lots of fun helping each other into our gear, fixing all our ribbons and bows, that was all very nice," says Kennedy whose family watched her on the television with pride.

Queen Camilla. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

"I think we all decided that this was a joyful occasion and we were going to treat it in that way. We just had the funeral of the Queen and this had to feel different. I think we had sort of parked nerves by then, most of us are all too long in the tooth and have been three times around the ceremonial circuit, I spend my whole life in courts so I wasn't concerned about all that and I knew I wasn't the center of attention."

The fact that she personally chose so many women to be by her side on the day of her coronation speaks volumes. "She was very clear that she wanted to see women involved in the whole ceremony," reveals Kennedy. "She sees the things that are happening in communities with women's organizations and the struggles that women are still having on so many fronts and she wanted to symbolize that these issues for women are still alive and that's why she put women in the procession."