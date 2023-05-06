All About Queen Camilla's Coronation Outfit and Commanding Crown — Including Nods to Queen Elizabeth

All eyes are on Queen Camilla on coronation day — and what she's wearing!

The Queen Consort, 75, arrived at Westminster Abbey on Saturday for the crowning ceremony wearing Queen Elizabeth's Robe of State. The crimson velvet vestment was commissioned for King Charles' mother to wear at her own coronation in 1953 and has been conserved with adjustments by Ede and Ravenscroft, the oldest tailor in London.

Her coronation dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield, whose designs she's worn on a number of occasions. He was also one of Princess Diana's preferred designers and was behind several of her iconic dresses in the 1980s. When designing the garment, he set out to create a sophisticated and modern gown to reflect Queen Camilla's style and personality.

Queen Camilla's coronation dress was simple and tailored with curved shape-lines swooping into a short train, which was designed to compliment both of the robes she will wear during the service. The gown, which features ivory, silver and gold colors, also had an embroidered underskirt with bracelet-length sleeves and was cut with Peau de Soie, a silk fabric.

The embellishments on the gown feature abstract garlands of wildflowers representing Queen Camilla and King Charles' love of nature and the British countryside. Seen are daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel. Flower emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom — a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock — are also featured on the underskirt and cuffs of each sleeve.

Her shoes were made by British designer Elliot Zed and were made using the same silk fabric used in Queen Camilla's dress.

Queen Camilla changed into a Robe of Estate before she and the King, 74, exited Westminster Abbey. Robes of Estate are more personalized than the Robes of State, and Ede and Ravenscroft made something brand new for Camilla. Her Robe of Estate was a deep purple velvet, complementing her husband's Robe of Estate of the same shade. The robe was designed and delicately hand-embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, of which Queen Camilla serves as patron.

The rich design on the train was inspired by nature and the environment and includes imagery of bees, a beetle and symbolic flora. National emblems of the U.K. are also embroidered, a subtle tribute to the sovereign.

Queen Camilla and King Charles continued coronation tradition by using two sets of robes during the church service. King Charles arrived at Westminster wearing his grandfather King George VI's Robe of State, which the late monarch wore for his crowning in 1937. In another royal rewear — and sustainable fashion statement — King Charles changed into his grandfather's Robe of Estate before leaving church. Both robes were conserved by Ede and Ravenscroft before today's coronation.

For her crowning moment, Camilla wore the Queen Mary's Crown. The spectacular sparkler is set with 2,200 diamonds and was made for King Charles' great-grandmother for the coronation of her husband, King George V, in 1911.

It was somewhat of an unusual move for Camilla to choose an existing crown for today's coronation from the royal vault. The last Queen Consort to reuse a crown for her crowning ceremony, in lieu of commissioning something new, was Queen Caroline in the 18th century. Buckingham Palace previously said the decision around the royal rewear was made "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency" — aligning with King Charles' lifelong interest in the environment.

The use of Queen Mary's Crown also avoids the controversial Koh-i-Nûr diamond, a staggering 105.6-carat stone believed to be one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. The gem was featured in the Queen Mother's coronation crown, which she wore to her husband King George's coronation in and her daughter Queen Elizabeth's crowning in 1953.

In another thoughtful nod, Queen Mary's Crown was updated for Camilla's use with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth. The headpiece has been specially reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds. The jewels were part of Queen Elizabeth's personal collection, and she frequently wore them as brooches.