Everything to Know About Queen Camilla's Coronation Necklace

Queen Camilla wore a historic necklace during the coronation on Saturday.

Known as "the Coronation Necklace," it was originally created for Queen Victoria in 1858, according to The Court Jeweller. Made of a total of 26 diamonds, including a giant 22.48-carat pendant called the Lahore diamond.

The stone was originally part of the Lahore Treasure in the Punjab region of what is now Pakistan until 1849, when the area was taken over by British colonists and "presented to Queen Victoria in 1851," according to the Royal Collection.

The necklace was a favorite of Queen Victoria's, and she can be seen wearing it in portraits for her Diamond Jubilee.

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

In 1902, Queen Alexandra was the first to wear the necklace in a coronation ceremony, followed by Queen Mary in 1911. The Queen Mother Elizabeth also wore it in 1937.

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

Queen Victoria's jeweler Garrard also made a pair of diamond pendant Coronation Earrings. They consist of a pair of cushion-cut diamond collet studs and two large pear-shaped pendants.

In 1953, Queen Elizabeth wore the Coronation Necklace and Earrings as her primary pieces of jewelry on her Coronation Day.

Queen Elizabeth at her coronation in 1953. The Print Collector/Getty

Queen Elizabeth continued to wear the set throughout her reign, for various special occasions like state dinners.

Although King Charles, 74, became monarch immediately upon Queen Elizabeth's death in September and named Queen Camilla, 75, as his Queen Consort the following day, the historic service — including the crowning — was carried out at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The coronation did not take place immediately to respect a period of mourning as well as to allow time for preparations for the ceremony.

Camilla's coronation dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield, whom she's worn on a number of occasions. Her shoes were made by British designer Eliot Zed and were made using the same silk fabric used in Queen Camilla's dress.

For her crowning moment, Camilla wore the Queen Mary's Crown. The spectacular sparkler is set with 2,200 diamonds and was made for King Charles' great-grandmother for the coronation of her husband, King George V, in 1911.