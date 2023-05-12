Queen Camilla's Coronation Dress Designer Shares New Photos of Gown — And Reveals How to See It in Person

Bruce Oldfield shared closeup photos of the "amazing" details on Queen Camilla's gown via Instagram, which will soon be on display in London

Published on May 12, 2023 11:06 AM
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Queen Camilla. Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Camilla's coronation dress was all about the details — and soon, royal watchers will be able to see her gown in person.

Bruce Oldfield, the designer behind the historic garment, shared new photos of the dress on his Instagram page this week, giving an up-close look at some of the gown's most intricate details. The images included looks at a floral embellishment, a crown and a very personal touch: embroidered versions of Queen Camilla's two dogs, Beth and Bluebell.

"Work in progress using different techniques using gold threads. These pieces, on the actual gown, were between 4 and 6 centimetres tall.... the detail is amazing," Oldfield captioned the images.

Other elements of Queen Camilla's dress included her royal cypher as well as the names of her children and grandchildren stitched into the gown.

When several commenters asked if Queen Camilla's coronation dress would be displayed in the near future, the designer replied with exciting news. "July 14th Buckingham Palace," Oldfield wrote in the comment section.

Bruce Oldfield is a favorite designer of Queen Camilla's, and she's worn his outfits on a number of occasions. He was also one of Princess Diana's preferred designers and was behind several of her iconic dresses in the 1980s.

When designing the coronation gown, the designer set out to create a sophisticated and modern gown to reflect Queen Camilla's style and personality.

Queen Camilla's coronation dress was simple and tailored with curved shape-lines swooping into a short train, which was designed to complement both of the robes she will wear during the service. The gown, which features ivory, silver and gold colors, also had an embroidered underskirt with bracelet-length sleeves and was cut with Peau de Soie, a silk fabric.

The embellishments included abstract garlands of wildflowers representing Queen Camilla and King Charles' love of nature and the British countryside. Daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel are all featured. Floral emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom — a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock — are also featured on the underskirt and cuffs of the sleeves.

Queen Camilla. Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla. Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla came together to give insight to the creative teams behind their coronation fashion, royal embroiderer Chloe Savage exclusively tells PEOPLE.

"Kate and Camilla together were involved," says the expert embroider, who was previously tapped for both Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's royal wedding gowns.

"The whole floral theme, if you look at the train of Camilla, her Robes of State which were custom done, full of floral embroidery. If you noted, all the girls wore floral themes. Floral runs through consistently as a royal family theme down to Meghan's veil. It's all significant, what gets used," she says.

King Charles and Queen Camilla. Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

The Queen's sister Annabel Elliot and friend Fiona Mary Petty-Fitzmaurice stepped into the spotlight to support her as Queen's Companions. Annabel and Fiona wore the same shade of white as the Queen and Princess Charlotte.

"If you get to look at it, you can look at the maids of honor and the Queen and Charlotte, they're all in the same," Savage points of the matching fashion. "I suspect it's a bolt of fabric. I suspect they bought one specific bolt, and it's all from the same because they're absolutely dead matching. There's no way that's by accident."

