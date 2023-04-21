Queen Camilla's Sister and Friend Will Serve as Her Coronation Attendants at the Crowning Ceremony

Queen Camilla's inner circle will support her on coronation day.

The Queen Consort, 75, will have two coronation attendants at the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the palace announced on Friday. The attendants will be Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, and Fiona Mary Petty-Fitzmaurice, one of the six Queen's Companions.

In another family tie, Annabel's grandson Arthur Elliot is also set to serve as a Page of Honor during the coronation for Queen Camilla. He'll take his place alongside Queen Camilla's three teenage grandsons — Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles — for the special assignment, while King Charles is supported by grandson Prince George and three other boys.

The news comes two weeks before the momentous service, which will see the King and Queen Consort crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury before 2,000 select guests. Buckingham Palace previously said the church service "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future," and the coronation attendants mark a modern update.

King Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth had six maids of honor at her coronation day in 1953, who wore glittering white gowns with gold tiaras that complemented the Queen's own royal regalia. Lady Mary Russell, Lady Rayne, Baroness Willoughby de Eresby, Lady Anne Glenconner, Lady Rosemary Muir and Lady Moyra Campbell processed with the Queen for her entry and exit at Westminster Abbey, and they later appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the royal family to greet the cheering crowds gathered below.

Years later, Glenconner told the BBC the job made the six women "the Spice Girls of their time," and she recently told PEOPLE that Queen Elizabeth, then 27, was steady as ever on her coronation morning.

"She was very, very calm," says the author of Whatever Next? Lessons from an Unexpected Life, adding that the sovereign "didn't say anything to us" as they stepped into action.

"We had the dress train rippling over our hands. And then she just turned around and she said, 'Ready, girls,' and off we went," Glenconner tells PEOPLE.

Annabel, 74, has stepped out with her sister Queen Camilla for social events before, from the Wimbledon Tennis Championships to charity auctions and the Chelsea Flower Show. Though she stays mostly outside of the royal spotlight, she's been there for her sibling at major events like her wedding to Prince Charles in 2005.

Queen Camilla and Fiona have also been friends for years, previously appearing at the Wiltshire Game and Country Fair together. The Queen's Companion goes professionally by Fiona Shelburne for her work as an interior designer and is also known as the Marchioness of Lansdowne or Lady Lansdowne.

In November, the BBC reported that Queen Camilla was doing away with Queen Elizabeth's traditional ladies-in-waiting position and would welcome six "Queen's Companions" instead.

According to the outlet, the companion position would be more informal with reduced responsibilities compared to the lady-in-waiting posts. While ladies-in-waiting traditionally assisted with the Queen's correspondence and communications, the companions will simply support Camilla at official engagements.

"Replacing the role of lady-in-waiting will end a feature of court life going back to the middle ages, with such close personal helpers of a Queen often coming from aristocratic families and, over the centuries, sometimes caught up in court intrigue," the BBC said of the "slimmed-down" position.

The six women said to be tapped for the job are Lady Lansdowne, Jane von Westenholz, Lady Katharine Brooke, Sarah Troughton, Lady Sarah Keswick and Baroness Chisholm. The BBC added that while the Queen's Companions will not be paid, their expenses will be covered.