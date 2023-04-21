Queen Camilla's Sister and Friend Will Serve as Her Coronation Attendants at the Crowning Ceremony

Queen Camilla also tapped her grandsons and great-nephew as her Pages of Honor

Published on April 21, 2023 11:05 AM
Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Queen Camilla. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Queen Camilla's inner circle will support her on coronation day.

The Queen Consort, 75, will have two coronation attendants at the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the palace announced on Friday. The attendants will be Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, and Fiona Mary Petty-Fitzmaurice, one of the six Queen's Companions.

In another family tie, Annabel's grandson Arthur Elliot is also set to serve as a Page of Honor during the coronation for Queen Camilla. He'll take his place alongside Queen Camilla's three teenage grandsons — Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles — for the special assignment, while King Charles is supported by grandson Prince George and three other boys.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: (L to R) Ayesha Shand, Annabel Elliot, Princess Eugenie of York, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, attend the Quintessentially Foundation and Elephant Family's Royal Rickshaw Auction presented by Selfridges at Lancaster House on June 30, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The news comes two weeks before the momentous service, which will see the King and Queen Consort crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury before 2,000 select guests. Buckingham Palace previously said the church service "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future," and the coronation attendants mark a modern update.

King Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth had six maids of honor at her coronation day in 1953, who wore glittering white gowns with gold tiaras that complemented the Queen's own royal regalia. Lady Mary Russell, Lady Rayne, Baroness Willoughby de Eresby, Lady Anne Glenconner, Lady Rosemary Muir and Lady Moyra Campbell processed with the Queen for her entry and exit at Westminster Abbey, and they later appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the royal family to greet the cheering crowds gathered below.

Years later, Glenconner told the BBC the job made the six women "the Spice Girls of their time," and she recently told PEOPLE that Queen Elizabeth, then 27, was steady as ever on her coronation morning.

"She was very, very calm," says the author of Whatever Next? Lessons from an Unexpected Life, adding that the sovereign "didn't say anything to us" as they stepped into action.

Mary Russell, queen elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth and her maids of honor at her coronation. The Print Collector/Getty

"We had the dress train rippling over our hands. And then she just turned around and she said, 'Ready, girls,' and off we went," Glenconner tells PEOPLE.

Annabel, 74, has stepped out with her sister Queen Camilla for social events before, from the Wimbledon Tennis Championships to charity auctions and the Chelsea Flower Show. Though she stays mostly outside of the royal spotlight, she's been there for her sibling at major events like her wedding to Prince Charles in 2005.

WINDSOR, United Kingdom: Camilla Parker Bowles' sister Annabel Elliot (L) and daughter Laura Parker Bowles (R) watch as the Royal party drive away from theThe Guildhall in Windsor where Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in a private civil ceremony 09 April 2005. AFP PHOTO/ADRIAN DENNIS (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty

Queen Camilla and Fiona have also been friends for years, previously appearing at the Wiltshire Game and Country Fair together. The Queen's Companion goes professionally by Fiona Shelburne for her work as an interior designer and is also known as the Marchioness of Lansdowne or Lady Lansdowne.

In November, the BBC reported that Queen Camilla was doing away with Queen Elizabeth's traditional ladies-in-waiting position and would welcome six "Queen's Companions" instead.

According to the outlet, the companion position would be more informal with reduced responsibilities compared to the lady-in-waiting posts. While ladies-in-waiting traditionally assisted with the Queen's correspondence and communications, the companions will simply support Camilla at official engagements.

WILTSHIRE, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with Lord and Lady Lansdowne at their home Bowood House for a Dog Show and Country Fair held in support of the Macmillan Cancer Relief charity on July 22, 2006 in Wiltshire, England. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

"Replacing the role of lady-in-waiting will end a feature of court life going back to the middle ages, with such close personal helpers of a Queen often coming from aristocratic families and, over the centuries, sometimes caught up in court intrigue," the BBC said of the "slimmed-down" position.

The six women said to be tapped for the job are Lady Lansdowne, Jane von Westenholz, Lady Katharine Brooke, Sarah Troughton, Lady Sarah Keswick and Baroness Chisholm. The BBC added that while the Queen's Companions will not be paid, their expenses will be covered.

