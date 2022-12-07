Christmas with Queen Camilla! Royal Opens London Home to Kids for Tree Trimming with Santa

It's Christmas at Clarence House — and Queen Camilla got some special help with decorating!

Camilla, 75, opened the doors of the London home she shares with King Charles to welcome children from two charities she supports. It is an annual tradition at the home but the first time Camilla has done so as Queen. It came on the morning after she and Charles welcomed the diplomatic community to Buckingham Palace for another festive occasion, a white tie reception complete with tiaras.

The party was part of a holiday event that Queen Camilla throws for Helen & Douglas House, the world's first children's hospice in Oxfordshire which provides medical, emotional and practical support for seriously ill children and their families, as well as youngsters helped by Roald Dahl's Marvelous Children's Charity. She is a patron of both organizations.

The children were also thrilled to get a performance by the Band of the Welsh Guards — and a special surprise visit from Father Christmas and his reindeer.

It is the sixth time Camilla has hosted the party, having started when she was Duchess of Cornwall. In other years, a pair of reindeer brought smiles to children attending the event. Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, the royal continued the Christmas decorating event by holding it virtually.

"Continuing her annual tradition, The Queen Consort has invited children from @helenanddouglashouse and @roalddahlcharity to decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House," Camilla's office captioned a video on the royal family's official Instagram page. "Having enjoyed a delicious lunch of sausage and mash, the children were entertained by the Band of the Welsh Guards…and not forgetting a surprise appearance from Father Christmas and his reindeer Dancer and Blitzen!"

Last month, Queen Camilla helped host a different kind of party — for children at a nursery which received some of the thousands of Paddington and other teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth in September.

The Queen Consort was also revealed as the new cover star of Good Housekeeping's U.K. edition. Camilla smiled in a red coat dress adorned with a ballerina brooch before a sparkling fir for the cover of the Christmas and New Year's issue, available for sale on Wednesday.

The lifestyle magazine's latest issue is especially regal. According to a statement shared by publisher Hearst, Queen Elizabeth II granted her blessing for Good Housekeeping to produce a special issue "championing royal women and, crucially, raising awareness around important social causes" for the publication's 100th anniversary this year and in connection with her Platinum Jubilee.

The issue also includes exclusive interviews with Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Alexandra (Queen Elizabeth's first cousin) and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester (the wife of Prince Richard, who is also first cousins with Queen Elizabeth). The royals are expected to address "their own selected causes spanning dementia, carers, child safety and missing people," Hearst said.