Christmas with Queen Camilla! Royal Opens London Home to Kids for Tree Trimming with Santa

The royal continued a holiday tradition for the first time as Queen Consort, inviting kids to decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House

By Simon Perry
Published on December 7, 2022 10:46 AM
Camilla, the Queen Consort and Isaac Wood, four, with Blixen the reindeer, as children supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House in London
Queen Camilla. Photo: Paul Grover/AP/Shutterstock

It's Christmas at Clarence House — and Queen Camilla got some special help with decorating!

Camilla, 75, opened the doors of the London home she shares with King Charles to welcome children from two charities she supports. It is an annual tradition at the home but the first time Camilla has done so as Queen. It came on the morning after she and Charles welcomed the diplomatic community to Buckingham Palace for another festive occasion, a white tie reception complete with tiaras.

The party was part of a holiday event that Queen Camilla throws for Helen & Douglas House, the world's first children's hospice in Oxfordshire which provides medical, emotional and practical support for seriously ill children and their families, as well as youngsters helped by Roald Dahl's Marvelous Children's Charity. She is a patron of both organizations.

Camilla, the Queen Consort with Blixen the reindeer, as children supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House in London
Queen Camilla. Paul Grover/AP/Shutterstock

The children were also thrilled to get a performance by the Band of the Welsh Guards — and a special surprise visit from Father Christmas and his reindeer.

It is the sixth time Camilla has hosted the party, having started when she was Duchess of Cornwall. In other years, a pair of reindeer brought smiles to children attending the event. Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, the royal continued the Christmas decorating event by holding it virtually.

"Continuing her annual tradition, The Queen Consort has invited children from @helenanddouglashouse and @roalddahlcharity to decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House," Camilla's office captioned a video on the royal family's official Instagram page. "Having enjoyed a delicious lunch of sausage and mash, the children were entertained by the Band of the Welsh Guards…and not forgetting a surprise appearance from Father Christmas and his reindeer Dancer and Blitzen!"

Last month, Queen Camilla helped host a different kind of party — for children at a nursery which received some of the thousands of Paddington and other teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth in September.

The Queen Consort Invites Children To Decorate The Clarence House Christmas Tree
Queen Camilla. Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Queen Consort was also revealed as the new cover star of Good Housekeeping's U.K. edition. Camilla smiled in a red coat dress adorned with a ballerina brooch before a sparkling fir for the cover of the Christmas and New Year's issue, available for sale on Wednesday.

The lifestyle magazine's latest issue is especially regal. According to a statement shared by publisher Hearst, Queen Elizabeth II granted her blessing for Good Housekeeping to produce a special issue "championing royal women and, crucially, raising awareness around important social causes" for the publication's 100th anniversary this year and in connection with her Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen Consort Invites Children To Decorate The Clarence House Christmas Tree
Queen Camilla. Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The issue also includes exclusive interviews with Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Alexandra (Queen Elizabeth's first cousin) and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester (the wife of Prince Richard, who is also first cousins with Queen Elizabeth). The royals are expected to address "their own selected causes spanning dementia, carers, child safety and missing people," Hearst said.

Related Articles
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas Tree virtually with children from Helen & Douglas House Hospice, on December 16, 2020 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Is the Cover Star of 'Good Housekeeping' — and Kate Middleton Is Also Featured in the Issue!
The Duchess Of Cornwall Decorates The Clarence House Christmas Tree
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Hosts Christmas Tree Trimming Party (Using a Sword!) at Her London Home
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton To Enjoy Carols With King Charles at Second Annual Royal Christmas Concert
The Queen Consort Delivers Paddington Teddy Bears To Barnardo’s In Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Camilla Joins Children for a Very Special Paddington Bear Tea Party
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Will Continue Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Tradition with the Royal Family
King Charles III receives King Felipe VI of Spain in the Morning Room, during an audience at Clarence House, on November 21, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Displays Poignant Photo of Prince George During Meeting with King Felipe of Spain
Queen
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton Stands with Queen Camilla at Solemn Remembrance Sunday Service
King Charles III during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Remembrance Sunday for the First Time Since Becoming Monarch
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L) and Britain's King Charles III (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Festival of Remembrance for First Time Since Becoming Monarch with Queen Camilla
In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex host Team GB Tokyo Olympic medalists at Buckingham Palace on November 2, 2022 in London , England.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Lead Royals in Hosting Olympians at Buckingham Palace Reception
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sport Poppy Pins at Festival of Remembrance
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY / THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th 2022.)(Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. The photograph is available via Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th 2022.).In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, poses with a collection of Paddington cuddly toys in the Morning Room at Clarence House, on the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book, on October 13, 2022 in London, England. Over 1,000 Paddington and teddy bears, left at at Royal Residences as tributes to Queen Elizabath, will be donated to Barnado's charity. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Paddingtons and Teddy Bears Left After Queen Elizabeth's Death to Be Donated to Children's Hospital
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall
Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?
The Queen Consort Attends The 94th Year Of The Field Of Remembrance
Queen Camilla Continues Royal Tradition Honoring Those Who Died Serving in the Armed Forces