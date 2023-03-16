How Queen Camilla Is Carrying Queen Elizabeth's Style Legacy — Literally! — with Her Own Twist

The Queen Consort was spotted at the Commonwealth Day Service with a familiar accessory that was closely associated with Queen Elizabeth throughout her reign

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 03:33 PM
Queen Camilla, Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Camilla; Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Camilla is putting her own spin on one of Queen Elizabeth's style staples.

The Queen Consort, 75, joined members of the royal family on Monday at the annual Commonwealth Day Service. She paid tribute to her late mother-in-law by sporting a sapphire and diamond brooch that belonged to the monarch — in addition to carrying a Launer handbag, the purse brand so closely associated with Queen Elizabeth since the 1970s.

The royal family's history with Launer dates back to the 1950s when the Queen Mother purchased her first bag from the brand. Founded in the 1940s by Sam Launer, who fled Czechoslovakia with his wife and two sons during the war, the brand was given a Royal Warrant in 1968.

Queen Elizabeth owned several different styles from the luxury brand, and her handbag was as much a part of her look as her signature pearl necklaces or brightly colored ensembles with matching hats.

Queen Elizabeth II seen using a walking stick as she attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd at The Senedd on October 14, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales.
Queen Elizabeth. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Elizabeth even carried her handbag at her very last engagement: when she appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on September 6, her last royal duty before she died two days later at age 96.

Gerald Bodmer, CEO of Launer, told PEOPLE that he and his team were honored to see the Queen with her signature purse in her final days.

"I'm amazed how she carried on carrying her bag with a walking stick," Bodmer says. "She [once] said to me, 'I don't feel dressed without a handbag.' "

Camilla, Queen Consort attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Queen Camilla. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Elizabeth was a fan of the Turandot and Traviata style purses, often elegantly draping the handles over her arm.

Queen Camilla, however, has opted for Launer's Tosca clutch. In addition to holding the accessory at Commonwealth Day, the royal has also used it at recent events such as Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert in December and the first state visit of King Charles' reign in November.

Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Queen Camilla. Karwai Tang/WireImage

In a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Camilla also carried the black Launer bag at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September. (Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law, Sophie, also opted for a Launer purse for the event.)

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is presented with a handbag during a visit to the factory of the high-end handbag firm Launer on January 22, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Camilla. Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty

Back in 2020, Camilla (then the Duchess of Cornwall) visited Launer's factory in Birmingham, posing for a photo with one of Queen Elizabeth's signature styles.

Related Articles
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Queen Elizabeth greets newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss as she arrives at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Why Queen Elizabeth Had Her Signature Handbag by Her Side at Her Final Engagement
Queen Consort Camilla arrives at Cheltenham Festival for Ladies' Day
Queen Camilla Is Off to the Races! Royal Wears Queen Elizabeth's Horse Brooch at Cheltenham Festival
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang on to Their Hats on Windy Commonwealth Day
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang On to Their Hats at Windy Commonwealth Day Service
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse
King Charles Remembers Queen Elizabeth in His First Commonwealth Day Address as Monarch
Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Kate Middleton Wears Special Gift from King Charles for Her First Commonwealth Day as Princess of Wales
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Use New Portrait — First Seen Displayed in the Palace — for a Special Card
queen elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Handbag Brand Launches New Retro Style in Honor of Queen's Jubilee
Dame Helen Mirren, Queen Elizabeth II
Helen Mirren to Honor Queen Elizabeth with 'Special Tribute' at 2023 BAFTA Awards
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How King Charles and the Royals Are Spending Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day Following Her Death
Camilla, Queen Consort hosts a reception for the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022 winners at Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Pays Tribute to Her Late Mother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth: 'So Greatly Missed'
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton Stands with Queen Camilla at Solemn Remembrance Sunday Service
Queen
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at St Giles Cathedral on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III joins the procession accompanying Her Majesty The Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral. The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family also attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen where it lies in rest for 24 hours before being transferred by air to London. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commissioning Ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base on December 7, 2017 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla ​​Wears Brooch Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth During Cathedral Service
Camilla, the Queen Consort and Isaac Wood, four, with Blixen the reindeer, as children supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House in London
Christmas with Queen Camilla! Royal Opens London Home to Kids for Tree Trimming with Santa
The Queen Consort Delivers Paddington Teddy Bears To Barnardo’s In Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Camilla Joins Children for a Very Special Paddington Bear Tea Party
Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II
U.K.'s New Prime Minister Liz Truss Remembers Queen Elizabeth as the 'Very Spirit of Great Britain'