How Queen Camilla Is Carrying Queen Elizabeth's Style Legacy — Literally! — with Her Own Twist

Queen Camilla is putting her own spin on one of Queen Elizabeth's style staples.

The Queen Consort, 75, joined members of the royal family on Monday at the annual Commonwealth Day Service. She paid tribute to her late mother-in-law by sporting a sapphire and diamond brooch that belonged to the monarch — in addition to carrying a Launer handbag, the purse brand so closely associated with Queen Elizabeth since the 1970s.

The royal family's history with Launer dates back to the 1950s when the Queen Mother purchased her first bag from the brand. Founded in the 1940s by Sam Launer, who fled Czechoslovakia with his wife and two sons during the war, the brand was given a Royal Warrant in 1968.

Queen Elizabeth owned several different styles from the luxury brand, and her handbag was as much a part of her look as her signature pearl necklaces or brightly colored ensembles with matching hats.

Queen Elizabeth. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Elizabeth even carried her handbag at her very last engagement: when she appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on September 6, her last royal duty before she died two days later at age 96.

Gerald Bodmer, CEO of Launer, told PEOPLE that he and his team were honored to see the Queen with her signature purse in her final days.

"I'm amazed how she carried on carrying her bag with a walking stick," Bodmer says. "She [once] said to me, 'I don't feel dressed without a handbag.' "

Queen Camilla. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Elizabeth was a fan of the Turandot and Traviata style purses, often elegantly draping the handles over her arm.

Queen Camilla, however, has opted for Launer's Tosca clutch. In addition to holding the accessory at Commonwealth Day, the royal has also used it at recent events such as Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert in December and the first state visit of King Charles' reign in November.

Queen Camilla. Karwai Tang/WireImage

In a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Camilla also carried the black Launer bag at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September. (Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law, Sophie, also opted for a Launer purse for the event.)

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Camilla. Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty

Back in 2020, Camilla (then the Duchess of Cornwall) visited Launer's factory in Birmingham, posing for a photo with one of Queen Elizabeth's signature styles.