Queen Camilla Forced to Cancel Royal Outings for Unexpected Reason — as King Charles Continues Plans

The Queen Consort was set to step out in Newmarket for two equestrian-related engagements

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 02:20 PM
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Colchester Castle on March 7, 2023 in Colchester, England.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Camilla has changed her calendar due to some unexpected weather.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen Consort, 75, would not be traveling to Newmarket for a pair of royal engagements as planned.

"Her Majesty's engagements at Newmarket later today have had to be postponed due to the weather impacting on transport arrangements," the statement said. "Her Majesty is of course very sorry not to be able to attend and will hope to find another date to visit in due course."

The Queen Consort was set to travel north to visit The British Racing School for its 40th anniversary and stop at the British Sporting Art Trust to unveil a painting of the Belvoir Huntsman. Newmarket is about a two-hour drive from London, and the Meteorological Office issued warnings as winter storms swept much of the U.K.

The update comes as the second time Queen Camilla has shifted her schedule in recent weeks. On Feb. 13, Buckingham Palace announced that the royal tested positive for COVID-19 and would be canceling her plans for the week. She has since recovered and returned to work.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, in a group photo with guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace for International Women's Day, on March 8, 2023 in London, England.
Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

On Wednesday, Camilla hosted a special reception at Buckingham Palace for International Women's Day. The Queen Consort welcomed entrepreneurs, entertainers, athletes, authors, journalists and public servants to the palace to celebrate their inspiring achievements.

In a related royal role, Camilla has served as president of the Women of the World Festival since 2015. The organization's worldwide festivals celebrate women, girls and non-binary people while raising awareness of the issues they face, and how these can be overcome.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Yui Mok - Pool/Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

While the Queen Consort didn't step out Thursday as planned, the winter weather didn't affect King Charles III's engagements. The King, 74, welcomed the Privileged Bodies in a formal ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The Privileged Bodies are a group of culturally significant organizations and institutions that reflect the rich diversity of the U.K. drawn from the education sector and also incorporating science, art and religious groups.

The 27 representatives presented an address to the King to reaffirm their loyalty in a tradition dating back to the seventeenth century. One member in attendance was the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who will officiate the coronation ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

King Charles III gestures during a visit to the Animal and Plant Health Agency to hear about the agency's work in protecting animal, plant and bee health and reducing the risk of new and emerging threats on March 9, 2023 in Addlestone, Weybridge, England.
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Later in the day, the King traveled to Weybridge to visit the Animal and Plant Health Agency. There, the monarch toured a lab and learned more about the agency's efforts in protecting animal, plant and bee health, as well as their strides in reducing the risk of new and emerging threats.

Related Articles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Oil Consecrated in Jerusalem as Countdown Continues
Camilla, Queen Consort during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood
Queen Camilla Pulls Out of Scheduled Engagement with King Charles Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
Charles and Camilla Announce the Destination of Their First Royal Tour as King and Queen
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make Royal History at Their Coronation This May
King Charles and President Biden
White House Says 'The U.S. Will Be Represented' at King Charles' Coronation
Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort hosts a reception at Clarence House in London on February 23, 2023, for authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities, to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room.
Queen Camilla Makes First Appearance After COVID-19 Recovery to Introduce 'The Queen's Reading Room'
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas Tree virtually with children from Helen & Douglas House Hospice, on December 16, 2020 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Announces Exciting Coronation Initiative Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas Tree virtually with children from Helen & Douglas House Hospice, on December 16, 2020 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Just Launched a New Twitter Page — and Gave the Related Instagram a Makeover
Pretty Yende attends the ECHO Klassik 2017 at Elbphilharmonie on October 29, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, visits The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 in King's Lynn at Sandringham on July 27, 2022
South African Opera Singer Pretty Yende Says She's 'Honored' to Perform at King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III visits Milton Keynes; Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
King Charles Gives Update on Queen Camilla's Health Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
How King Charles Will Honor Father Prince Philip at His Coronation
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla Tests Positive for COVID-19 for the Second Time, Cancels Week's Engagements
Demonstrators hold placards reading "Not My King" as Britain's King Charles III (C) meets well-wishers upon arriving at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone in Milton Keynes, north of London on February 16, 2023, to attend a reception to mark Milton Keynes' new status as a city.
King Charles Ignores Protestors Holding 'Not My King' Signs During Latest Royal Outing
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Gets a New Website — and a Totally British Playlist
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles Displays Glamorous New Photo with Queen Camilla While Meeting Ukraine's President
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How King Charles and the Royals Are Spending Queen Elizabeth's Accession Day Following Her Death