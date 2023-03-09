Queen Camilla has changed her calendar due to some unexpected weather.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen Consort, 75, would not be traveling to Newmarket for a pair of royal engagements as planned.

"Her Majesty's engagements at Newmarket later today have had to be postponed due to the weather impacting on transport arrangements," the statement said. "Her Majesty is of course very sorry not to be able to attend and will hope to find another date to visit in due course."

The Queen Consort was set to travel north to visit The British Racing School for its 40th anniversary and stop at the British Sporting Art Trust to unveil a painting of the Belvoir Huntsman. Newmarket is about a two-hour drive from London, and the Meteorological Office issued warnings as winter storms swept much of the U.K.

The update comes as the second time Queen Camilla has shifted her schedule in recent weeks. On Feb. 13, Buckingham Palace announced that the royal tested positive for COVID-19 and would be canceling her plans for the week. She has since recovered and returned to work.

On Wednesday, Camilla hosted a special reception at Buckingham Palace for International Women's Day. The Queen Consort welcomed entrepreneurs, entertainers, athletes, authors, journalists and public servants to the palace to celebrate their inspiring achievements.

In a related royal role, Camilla has served as president of the Women of the World Festival since 2015. The organization's worldwide festivals celebrate women, girls and non-binary people while raising awareness of the issues they face, and how these can be overcome.

While the Queen Consort didn't step out Thursday as planned, the winter weather didn't affect King Charles III's engagements. The King, 74, welcomed the Privileged Bodies in a formal ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The Privileged Bodies are a group of culturally significant organizations and institutions that reflect the rich diversity of the U.K. drawn from the education sector and also incorporating science, art and religious groups.

The 27 representatives presented an address to the King to reaffirm their loyalty in a tradition dating back to the seventeenth century. One member in attendance was the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who will officiate the coronation ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Later in the day, the King traveled to Weybridge to visit the Animal and Plant Health Agency. There, the monarch toured a lab and learned more about the agency's efforts in protecting animal, plant and bee health, as well as their strides in reducing the risk of new and emerging threats.