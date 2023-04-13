Inside Queen Camilla's Calming Effect on King Charles: 'She Is the Yin to His Yang,' Says Insider

Queen Camilla complements King Charles and reassures him in a way no one else can

By Simon Perry
and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Published on April 13, 2023
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Camilla is King Charles' calming force.

The Queen Consort, 75, is known to bring out the best in her husband and is supporting him more than ever ahead of his historic coronation on May 6.

"She is the yin to his yang," a close palace insider tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "She is the type to say, 'It'll all be fine; let's crack on and get on with things.' "

Charles and Camilla met in 1970 through mutual friend Lucia Santa Cruzand clicked instantly. The then-Prince of Wales was encouraged to find a virginal bride, and Camilla went on to marry army officer Andrew Parker Bowles. Charles wed Princess Diana a few years later — though his romance with Camilla continued.

Prince Charles Talking to Camilla Parker Bowles at a Polo Match, Britain - July 1975
REX/Shutterstock

After Diana famously said "there were three of us in the marriage," the press branded Camilla Parker Bowles "the most hated woman in Britain." Charles and Diana divorced in 1996, and her tragic death the following year cast Charles and Camilla's relationship back into the shadows. Charles' staff worked to remedy Camilla's public image as the "other woman," and they felt confident enough to marry in 2005.

The Queen Consort has since been steadfast in the spotlight, preparing for the day she'd support Charles as King.

"I learned that your place is several feet behind the monarch," she told The Australian Women's Weekly of her role. "You're there as a backup."

Royal biographer Christopher Wilson, who studied the couple in the book A Greater Love, tells PEOPLE that Camilla soothes Charles in a way no one else can.

"Her presence reassures him," Wilson says. "Despite all the trappings of majesty, it's cold and lonely at the top, and it's easy to see the comfort she provides him."

STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200HRS TUESDAY 4TH APRIL 2023 -The King and The Queen Consort - credit Hugo Burnand
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Hugo Burnand / Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla's calming effect was on display when King Charles became visibly frustrated by a leaky pen during a signing ceremony days after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

"She calmed him down. She's got an amazing way to soothe him," royal photographer Arthur Edwards says. What's more, when appropriate, Camilla brings a little levity to royal responsibilities.

"She never lost her common touch," Edwards tells PEOPLE. "She makes him laugh. When something triggers them, you see them just laughing together. They do things with such enthusiasm."

Her devotion to Charles and dedication to duty inspired Queen Elizabeth's last Accession Day message, where she shared it was her "sincere wish" that Camilla be known as Queen Consort when Charles acceded one day.

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 19: Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage on day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2013 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Though their relationship had a rocky start, as Queen Elizabeth struggled with the nature of Charles and Camilla's relationship, they bonded over a mutual love of country life. The Queen also appreciated Camilla's enthusiasm for her royal role through the years.

As she prepares to take her place beside King Charles and be crowned as Queen at Westminster Abbey, Camilla will gracefully embrace the world stage.

"They work well as a team. It's impressive," Wilson tells PEOPLE of their partnership.

